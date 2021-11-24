Luann De Lesseps Gets Candid About Her Future With RHONY

Countess Luann de Lesseps is enjoying her time away from filming the "Real Housewives of New York," taking the cabaret world by storm and ringing in the festive season with her sultry voice and beguiling stage presence. People reported that Luann's new gig, "A Very Countess Christmas," would have her touring around the country while the proceeds of her new song would go to charity, per Instagram. But it seems as if her reach is wider than the United States because shortly after the debut of her new single, "What do I want for Christmas?", Luann shared on Instagram that she did a private show in the Dominican Republic.

Of course, with all of her commitments to cabaret, it's fair to wonder how she'll fit in "RHONY" into her schedule — or even whether it's something she wants to continue. According to the Daily Mail, Luann had been looking forward to "RHONY"'s annual reunion — however, Bravo canceled it, with one rumor suggesting it had to with Eboni K. Williams reportedly filing a complaint against Ramona Singer for allegedly making a "racist" comment. Luann revealed, "[I]t was too bad that we didn't have the reunion." While she was "disappointed" by the cancellation, she added, "I think that by the end of the season, we kind of had resolved our issues and I feel like too much time had passed by."

So has too much time passed by for Luann to consider a return to "RHONY"? The Countess has now made her plans clear.