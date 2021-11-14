Luann De Lesseps' What Do I Want For Christmas? Music Video Has Fans Reeling

"What do I want for Christmas?" Well, according to Luann de Lesseps, a new Christmas song just in time for the holiday season is exactly what you need. However, the reality star kept it real and admitted that besides "you" for Christmas, she wouldn't mind a Cartier watch, a Ferrari, and a Tiffany bracelet too. At least she's being honest! The "Real Housewives of New York" star dropped her latest single on November 12, and it is everything.

Luann took to Instagram to announce the release of her new track. She is also trying to spread some holiday cheer. In her caption, she wrote, "Thank you fabulous #RHONY girls & lovely ladies of the @fortunesociety for being part of this very special, original new #Christmas song." She then confirmed, "Song proceeds to benefit @FortuneSociety."

The performer's latest offering is part of her new cabaret show, "A Very Countess Christmas," per People. Luann appeared on the "Chicks in the Office" podcast and dished that "'What do I want for Christmas' was a fun, catchy song" that was "light and cheerful." In the video, her fellow "RHONY" stars Ramona Singer, Leah McSweeney, Sonja Morgan, and Eboni K. Williams make cameos. Luann teased that she included everybody "so nobody could b***h at her." As for getting back on stage, Luann shared, "I love it, to have the fans there and feel that love. And it's the holidays, so there's so much to celebrate."