Inside Luann De Lesseps And Leah McSweeney's Feud

The crown jewel of Bravo's "Real Housewives" franchise is, without a doubt, the New York branch. New York has a lighter tone than some of the other series. Usually, the darkest thing the ladies ever have to deal with is figuring out who keeps their Hamptons estate in a divorce. Additionally, it has everything you want in a reality show. The cast is obscenely wealthy, overly dramatic, and prone to drunken screaming matches.

Chief among the dramatic NYC ladies is Luann de Lesseps. Luann, who prefers to go by her official title "Countess," was once married to a French count but divorced him on camera. Aside from fighting with her best frenemies for a Bravo paycheck, Luann enjoys being a minor popstar (we suggest you check out her seminal classic "Money Can't Buy You Class").

Then, there is relative newcomer Leah McSweeney, a blossoming fashion designer with a troubled past. As fate would have it, these two powerhouses don't get along. Here's what we know about their ongoing feud.