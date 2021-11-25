The Hidden Detail You Missed In Lady Gaga's Dress At Joe Biden's Inauguration
On January 20, Lady Gaga joined the likes of Aretha Franklin, Bob Dylan, Beyoncé, and Ray Charles in a list of selected artists who have performed at presidential inaugurations. Gaga's rendition of the "The Star-Spangled Banner" at Joe Biden's swearing-in ceremony drew praise from many because hitting those high notes requires more than your average talented singer. That was no problem for Gaga, whose rendition prompted USA Today to include it on its list of the 10 best inauguration performances of all time. "It was one of the proudest moments I've ever had as a musician and a performer," she said on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on November 23.
Gaga also saw Biden's inauguration as an opportunity to reach people who wouldn't normally see her perform. "I had two minutes and 30 seconds to talk to the whole world ... the world has been on fire and everybody deserves love," she told Colbert. But it wasn't all fun and games. In one of the most symbolic moments of her performance, Gaga opened her right arm toward the U.S. flag before turning to face it. That poignant move was a near mishap, though. That's because the flag was in a different place from where it was during rehearsal, she told Colbert. "I started turning, and I was like, 'Oh, girl, just keep turning and maybe it will show up,'" she laughed.
While that was a funny, unexpected event, Gaga showed up prepared in case a much more sombre situation unfolded.
Lady Gaga was wearing a bulletproof vest
President Joe Biden's inauguration took place just two weeks after what is widely considered one of the darkest days in U.S. history. On January 6, a mob of supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capital in an attempt to disrupt the Congress session assembled to confirm Biden's victory, causing five deaths, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With the inauguration only days away, many feared a similar attack could happen again. It was with this in mind that Lady Gaga opted to have a bulletproof vest sewn into her dress. On the freezing January day in Washington D.C., the performer wore a long-sleeved, black Scaparelli dress with a red skirt that allowed it to go undetected. "It was a scary time in this country," Gaga said on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
Gaga confessed that she was concerned for her safety, but that she was willing to take the risk to be part of an important part of U.S. history. "As a performer, I understand that I put myself in all types of dangerous situations in order to do what I love," she said. However, her family had been in distress over her performing in the same place that had been attacked mere days before. "I care a lot about my family ... So I did that for myself but for my family as well, so that my mom and dad and my sister would feel confident," Gaga told Colbert.