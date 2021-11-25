The Hidden Detail You Missed In Lady Gaga's Dress At Joe Biden's Inauguration

On January 20, Lady Gaga joined the likes of Aretha Franklin, Bob Dylan, Beyoncé, and Ray Charles in a list of selected artists who have performed at presidential inaugurations. Gaga's rendition of the "The Star-Spangled Banner" at Joe Biden's swearing-in ceremony drew praise from many because hitting those high notes requires more than your average talented singer. That was no problem for Gaga, whose rendition prompted USA Today to include it on its list of the 10 best inauguration performances of all time. "It was one of the proudest moments I've ever had as a musician and a performer," she said on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on November 23.

Gaga also saw Biden's inauguration as an opportunity to reach people who wouldn't normally see her perform. "I had two minutes and 30 seconds to talk to the whole world ... the world has been on fire and everybody deserves love," she told Colbert. But it wasn't all fun and games. In one of the most symbolic moments of her performance, Gaga opened her right arm toward the U.S. flag before turning to face it. That poignant move was a near mishap, though. That's because the flag was in a different place from where it was during rehearsal, she told Colbert. "I started turning, and I was like, 'Oh, girl, just keep turning and maybe it will show up,'" she laughed.

While that was a funny, unexpected event, Gaga showed up prepared in case a much more sombre situation unfolded.