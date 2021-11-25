What Has Melania Trump Been Up To Lately Since Taking Step Back From The Spotlight?

Melania Trump, for the most part, has kept quiet ever since she and Donald Trump left the White House back in January. While her husband has still been granting interviews and suggesting that he might run for office again in 2024, Melania has remained under the radar. Unlike Donald, she has shown no interest in returning to the spotlight (or Washington, D.C., for that matter). According to CNN, Melania has put that period in her life behind her. "Being first lady again is not what she wants. For her, it was a chapter — and it's over, and that's that," one source said, according to the news outlet, while another added, "You're not going to see her at rallies or campaign events, even if he 'officially' says he's running again."

But that doesn't mean the former first lady spends her time going to the spa twice a day, having lunch with friends or eating dinner with her husband Donald on the patio in their Mar-A-Lago home in West Palm Beach, per Independent. Apparently, Melania has been doing what some people are calling an extension of her work in the White House in Florida — and it's definitely turning heads, too.