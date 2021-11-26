Prince William Is Finding Himself In Hot Water Over These Comments

The royal family has been accused of racism not just once or twice, but several times.

This year alone, the family suffered a huge blow when Meghan Markle accused unnamed members of The Firm of showing concern over how dark the skin of her and Prince Harry's son, Archie, might be. Prince William defended the royal family in an encounter with British reporters, a clip of which was shared on Twitter by the Daily Express' royal correspondent Richard Palmer. "We're very much not a racist family," William said, adding that he planned on talking to his younger brother about the bombshell interview.

Before William's response, Buckingham Palace had issued a short statement on behalf of Queen Elizabeth, acknowledging the allegations (via USA Today). "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately," the statement read while emphasizing the Harry, Meghan and Archie would "always be much loved family members."

Harry himself drew intense criticism back in 2005 when he decided to attend a costume party dressed as a Nazi, The New York Times reported at the time. Now, the family is back in the news after William made some comments in which he reportedly implied that Africans are responsible for pressures faced by wildlife.