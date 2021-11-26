How Did Prince William Spend A Rare Night Out Away From His Family?

It's not very often that Prince William gets the opportunity to do something he used to do before his marriage and family life. Even though the Duke of Cambridge did attend his ex-girlfriend Jecca Craig's wedding in Africa sans his wife Kate Middleton back in 2016, per Vanity Fair, that was a rare occasion. But then again, he did famously show off his dad moves on the dance floor in a clip that went viral during one of his get aways with the lads to Switzerland in 2017, according to TMZ. The future King of England even admitted that he's still got work to do when it comes to his fancy footwork. "Catherine can floss but I can't. It's like a really horrible film to watch me floss," William said during the ITV documentary "Prince William: A Planet for Us All," per People.

And while no one knows what William's progress has been with his dancing, he did have a rare night out away from his family, which is something he almost never does. Luckily for the prince, it was a star-studded affair that allowed him to roll up his sleeves and hang out with his pals just like he did before.