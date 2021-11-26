How Did Prince William Spend A Rare Night Out Away From His Family?
It's not very often that Prince William gets the opportunity to do something he used to do before his marriage and family life. Even though the Duke of Cambridge did attend his ex-girlfriend Jecca Craig's wedding in Africa sans his wife Kate Middleton back in 2016, per Vanity Fair, that was a rare occasion. But then again, he did famously show off his dad moves on the dance floor in a clip that went viral during one of his get aways with the lads to Switzerland in 2017, according to TMZ. The future King of England even admitted that he's still got work to do when it comes to his fancy footwork. "Catherine can floss but I can't. It's like a really horrible film to watch me floss," William said during the ITV documentary "Prince William: A Planet for Us All," per People.
And while no one knows what William's progress has been with his dancing, he did have a rare night out away from his family, which is something he almost never does. Luckily for the prince, it was a star-studded affair that allowed him to roll up his sleeves and hang out with his pals just like he did before.
Inside Prince William's night on the town
According to the Daily Mail, Prince William spent the night out with his celebrity friends for a Christmas party at a private member's club in London. The Duke of Cambridge looked like he was in good spirits as he was spotted out with some of his famous pals, including former chart topper James Blunt. Other attendees included British celebrities such as Elton John's husband David Furnish, Minnie Driver, Holly Valance, Nick Candy, and more.
While William himself hasn't made any comments about his rare night out, it's without a doubt that it was an opportunity to relax, as the last year and a half was just as hectic for him and Kate Middleton as it was for many other parents during the numerous pandemic lockdowns and quarantines at home.
During a solo visit to a bakery back in June 2020, William joked that his three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — were making a mess at home. He said (per E! Online), "I've done a little bit of baking. The children have been attacking the kitchen and it's just been an explosion of flour and chocolate everywhere." With that said, we have a feeling that William will be spending even more time making solo trips to his neighborhood bakery shop and going out with friends if he can.