The Tragic Death Of Guiding Light Actor Lisa Brown

Lisa Brown didn't just star in soap operas; she also worked as an acting coach behind the scenes. Per her IMDb credits, Brown worked as an acting coach on "Guiding Light," working on 1,419 episodes total. She also performed that role on the TV series "One Life to Live." Brown was married twice. She shared two children, James "Buddy" Nielsen and Victoria Nielsen, with her former husband, Tom Nielsen, according to Soap Opera Digest. She also had two grandchildren, Penelope Ruiz-Nielsen and Brayden Hopf. Brown later married Brian Neary.

Brown's co-star from "As the World Turns," Martha Byrne (pictured left), who played Brown's daughter Lily on the soap, commemorated her friend. "How blessed were we all are to have Lisa share her immense talent with us for decades," Byrne told Soap Opera Digest. "She was my friend since I was 15 years old... Lisa was my mentor, mother, sister and so much more for my entire life. As a scene partner she was always present and full of creativity. As a writer and director her instincts were second to none."

Byrne added that she will miss "our daily calls about our families, our careers and everything in between." She concluded, "For the fans, she loved and respected you all more than you will ever know. She loved entertaining you and her appreciation for your support was immeasurable. We are devastated at the loss of an incredible woman."