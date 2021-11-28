Christina Applegate Shares A Heartbreaking Update On Her Multiple Sclerosis

Christina Applegate was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) earlier this year, and the "Married... with Children" star marked her 50th birthday by giving her fans an update on how she's been feeling.

In August, Applegate took to Twitter to share her MS diagnosis, which she had decided to keep private for "a few months." She revealed that living with MS would require a great deal of perseverance, but she ended her tweet on a humorous note, writing, "It's been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a**hole blocks it."

In a follow-up tweet, Applegate asked her fans to respect her privacy. However, she has remained active on Twitter since then, and she interacts with her fans sporadically. When detailing her experience with MS, she's open and honest about how it has affected her physically, emotionally, and mentally. "I'm not a strong woman. I'm a person with MS. I'm sad about it all the time. But I hope one day I will be a fighter," she tweeted in October. That same month, she wrote, "How awesome that my cancer was the least of my worries," in reference to her breast cancer diagnosis in 2008. Per Oprah.com, Applegate opted to have a double mastectomy after a gene test found that she was at risk for the cancer to recur or spread in the future. Per Mayo Clinic, MS has "no cure," but Applegate has discovered a way to alleviate one of her symptoms.