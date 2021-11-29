Who Are The Only Two People Queen Elizabeth Is Guaranteed To Pick Up A Call From?

With her son Prince Charles being the next heir to the throne and Prince William right behind him, there's no doubt that Queen Elizabeth II wants to make sure the monarchy is left in good hands when her reign is over. But that doesn't necessarily mean she'll make the effort to pick up the phone when they call. In fact, there are only two people within "The Firm" that the queen will pick up for, according to royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti.

He told the Royally US podcast that one of those two people isn't even a member of the royal family. He said (via Page Six), "Apparently, the Queen has two people who she speaks to the most on her phones and she also apparently has a mobile phone which is said to be Samsung packed with anti-hacker encryption by MI6 so nobody can hack into her phone. But the two people she phones the most is said to be her daughter Princess Anne and her racing manager John Warren."

This shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone, as the queen has always been particularly close with her daughter Anne, as detailed by Hello! Now, as far as her racing manager is concerned, he is considered one of the most talented horsemen in the U.K. and he's someone who's clearly trustworthy enough that the queen has him on speed dial.