Who Are The Only Two People Queen Elizabeth Is Guaranteed To Pick Up A Call From?
Queen Elizabeth II has always made it pretty clear that family is the most important thing in her life. After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their decision to step down from their roles as full-time senior members of the royal family, Queen Elizabeth was quick to point out in her statement that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would always be a part of the family, even if they were living thousands of miles away. She said that she was "proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family" despite the given circumstances, and that "Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family."
And while the queen certainly does hold members of her family — especially those who rank senior — close to her heart, that doesn't necessarily mean she'll pick up the phone when she knows they are calling her. In fact, it's been suggested that the queen only picks up the phone from two people in her life and, surprisingly, they aren't the two people royal fans would expect, either.
Queen Elizabeth won't pick up the phone for just anyone
With her son Prince Charles being the next heir to the throne and Prince William right behind him, there's no doubt that Queen Elizabeth II wants to make sure the monarchy is left in good hands when her reign is over. But that doesn't necessarily mean she'll make the effort to pick up the phone when they call. In fact, there are only two people within "The Firm" that the queen will pick up for, according to royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti.
He told the Royally US podcast that one of those two people isn't even a member of the royal family. He said (via Page Six), "Apparently, the Queen has two people who she speaks to the most on her phones and she also apparently has a mobile phone which is said to be Samsung packed with anti-hacker encryption by MI6 so nobody can hack into her phone. But the two people she phones the most is said to be her daughter Princess Anne and her racing manager John Warren."
This shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone, as the queen has always been particularly close with her daughter Anne, as detailed by Hello! Now, as far as her racing manager is concerned, he is considered one of the most talented horsemen in the U.K. and he's someone who's clearly trustworthy enough that the queen has him on speed dial.