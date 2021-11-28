Was Queen Elizabeth's Snub The Ultimate Final Straw For Meghan And Harry With The Royal Family?
A new book claims that a snub from Queen Elizabeth was Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's final straw with the royal family. Christopher Andersen's book, "Brothers And Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan," contains many bombshell claims about the royals. In addition to the anecdote about the queen, the book spilled the tea about the biggest scandals surrounding the family. One of the most disturbing revelations from Harry and Meghan's famous sit-down with Oprah Winfrey was that a member of Harry's family was worried about the skin tone of their future baby.
The book reveals that Harry's father, Prince Charles, was allegedly the family member concerned about skin tone. A high-placed palace source told Andersen about the future king's comments, per Page Six. Not a good look for Charles, although many royal watchers predicted he was the likely culprit. The British people aren't exactly wild about Charles taking the throne, and the latest news about the future king probably won't help.
A 2021 Newsweek survey showed that most British people want Prince William to be the next king instead of Charles. The survey revealed, "The Duke of Cambridge is more popular than his father with a net approval rating of +52% compared to +20% for the Prince of Wales." No matter what you may think of the family or who should take the throne next, the reason behind Elizabeth's snub that was the ultimate straw for Meghan and Harry will break your heart.
Queen Elizabeth's decision to move a photo apparently caused some drama
According to a new book, Queen Elizabeth's decision to move a photo off her desk of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Archie before a national broadcast was the last straw for the couple, leading them to leave the royal family. Page Six reported on Christopher Andersen's book, "Brothers And Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan," which contained the aforementioned anecdote about the queen and her grandson Harry.
A palace source revealed to Andersen that Prince William was apparently shocked to see that the Sussex family photo was missing from the queen's desk as he watched his grandmother's address on TV. The source told the author William believed Harry would be "terribly upset." In the book, Andersen writes that the queen's snub was hurtful to the young prince, causing Harry to tell a friend he "felt as if he, Meghan and Archie were being erased from the family." Less than 30 days later, Harry and Meghan "stepped back" from their royal duties and left the U.K., making "Megxit" official.
Sadly, the queen's small decision about her grandson Harry's family photo was supposedly due to her hurt feelings. The Sun reported that Andersen's book claims the queen was upset when Harry, Meghan, and Archie decided to spend the holidays away from the family in Canada.