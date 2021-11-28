Was Queen Elizabeth's Snub The Ultimate Final Straw For Meghan And Harry With The Royal Family?

A new book claims that a snub from Queen Elizabeth was Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's final straw with the royal family. Christopher Andersen's book, "Brothers And Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan," contains many bombshell claims about the royals. In addition to the anecdote about the queen, the book spilled the tea about the biggest scandals surrounding the family. One of the most disturbing revelations from Harry and Meghan's famous sit-down with Oprah Winfrey was that a member of Harry's family was worried about the skin tone of their future baby.

The book reveals that Harry's father, Prince Charles, was allegedly the family member concerned about skin tone. A high-placed palace source told Andersen about the future king's comments, per Page Six. Not a good look for Charles, although many royal watchers predicted he was the likely culprit. The British people aren't exactly wild about Charles taking the throne, and the latest news about the future king probably won't help.

A 2021 Newsweek survey showed that most British people want Prince William to be the next king instead of Charles. The survey revealed, "The Duke of Cambridge is more popular than his father with a net approval rating of +52% compared to +20% for the Prince of Wales." No matter what you may think of the family or who should take the throne next, the reason behind Elizabeth's snub that was the ultimate straw for Meghan and Harry will break your heart.