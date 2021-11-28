Is Prince William And Prince Charles' Future Relationship In Trouble?
Queen Elizabeth II has been forced to take it easy due to health concerns. According to Us Weekly, the queen's medical team cautioned her about visiting Northern Ireland. On October 20, a statement was released, saying, "The Queen has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days." Soon after, the royal press office revealed that the nonagenarian had been hospitalized overnight and was advised to take it easy. Per CBS News, Buckingham Palace stated that Queen Elizabeth could "undertake light, desk-based duties ... including some virtual audiences." Just when it seemed as if the monarch was on the mend and would attend Britain's Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph, however, the queen sprained her back and had to miss the event.
The queen's health concerns and the death of Prince Philip have only reminded Britons that things cannot remain the same. The queen will not live forever, and there has been speculation about what will happen once she dies. Since Prince Charles is the heir apparent, he will take the throne. However, things may not go as smoothly as expected. For one, Reuters reported that young British people may even want to abolish the monarchy as they seemingly would prefer an elected head of state. To make matters more complicated for the future king, Newsweek reports that there may be issues between Charles and Prince William once he ascends the throne. Penny Junor, a royal biographer, explains that Charles and Williams' relationship may experience some added strain.
Prince Charles and Prince William may have some transition issues
Britain's longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, has been having some health issues. Naturally, all eyes have shifted to her eldest son, Prince Charles, as many wonder what the future monarchy will look like. According to a royal expert, Penny Junor, Charles and William's father-son relationship may suffer after the elder takes to the throne. Once Charles becomes the king, they will have to adjust to their new roles, as William will now be the first in line to the throne.
She explained (per Newsweek), "I think it's always going to be a little bit difficult," indicating that transitions tend to be strenuous. Junor continued, "They [Charles and William] are two people doing a very similar job. With all fathers and sons I think there's an element of competition, the older man not really wanting to step over just yet and let the younger take his crown." After all, Charles has been the heir apparent for a long time, as he celebrated his 70th birthday in 2018 and is getting on. By comparison, Queen Elizabeth was 27 years old when she took the throne, per the official Royal Family website.
Junor pointed out that Charles and William have a strong bond, but that their new roles could put some stress on their relationship. "I think they're closer than they were," she said. However, she pointed out,"[T]hey're both pulling very much in the same direction." And at the end of the day, that's all that really matters.