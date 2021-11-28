Is Prince William And Prince Charles' Future Relationship In Trouble?

Britain's longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, has been having some health issues. Naturally, all eyes have shifted to her eldest son, Prince Charles, as many wonder what the future monarchy will look like. According to a royal expert, Penny Junor, Charles and William's father-son relationship may suffer after the elder takes to the throne. Once Charles becomes the king, they will have to adjust to their new roles, as William will now be the first in line to the throne.

She explained (per Newsweek), "I think it's always going to be a little bit difficult," indicating that transitions tend to be strenuous. Junor continued, "They [Charles and William] are two people doing a very similar job. With all fathers and sons I think there's an element of competition, the older man not really wanting to step over just yet and let the younger take his crown." After all, Charles has been the heir apparent for a long time, as he celebrated his 70th birthday in 2018 and is getting on. By comparison, Queen Elizabeth was 27 years old when she took the throne, per the official Royal Family website.

Junor pointed out that Charles and William have a strong bond, but that their new roles could put some stress on their relationship. "I think they're closer than they were," she said. However, she pointed out,"[T]hey're both pulling very much in the same direction." And at the end of the day, that's all that really matters.