Why The Queen's Problems Will Soon Become Prince Charles' Major Issues

It has not been an easy year for Queen Elizabeth. The trouble started back in March when her grandson, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, sat down with Oprah Winfrey for an explosive interview in which Meghan detailed how she had been the victim of racially-motivated bullying while living with the royal family. Among other things, Meghan also claimed that she was prevented from seeking medical help for her declining mental health.

As you can imagine, that was cause for stress enough, but the queen also suffered a personal tragedy when her husband of nearly 70 years, Prince Phillip, died in April. Since then, the queen has noticeably cut back on her royal duties. At first, it was assumed she needed time to regroup and recharge after her husband's death, but in recent months its become clear that the issue is related more to her physical health.

Elizabeth was hospitalized for one night in October for vague health reasons; she then sprained her back. "Once you get to 95, it's not quite as easy as it used to be," Prince Charles said when asked about his mother's health, per Today. "It's bad enough at 73!" But the reason Elizabeth and Charles have to worry may not be what you think.