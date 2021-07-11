Is Prince Harry's Relationship With Prince Charles Getting Better Amid Recent Events?

Prince Harry and his father, Prince Charles, haven't exactly been on the best of terms since Harry decided to leave the UK in early 2020. Following his big move, Harry chose to share his experience living under the monarchy's rule in a few very public forums. One being a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired back in March. Another during an appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, and a third by way of his very own docuseries about mental health that is available to stream on AppleTV+. The Duke of Sussex has spoken candidly about the royal family — and specifically about his father — in each of these various endeavors, and the media has reported that things between Harry and his family have been tense because of it.

In the months that followed, Harry traveled to the UK twice; once for Prince Philip's funeral in April, and again for the Princess Diana statue unveiling, which took place at Kensington Palace on July 1. Royal watchers have been wondering if Harry spent any one-on-one time with his dad or with his older brother, Prince William, in an effort to mend the rifts that have grown over the past couple of years. Although Harry has not spoken out about the current status of these relationships, the Daily Mail has provided some insight into where Harry and Charles might stand today. Keep reading to find out more.