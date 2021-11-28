Has It Finally Been Revealed Who From The Royal Family Asked About Archie's Skin Tone?

During Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's famous Oprah Winfrey interview, one of the biggest bombshells they dropped was that a member of Harry's family was concerned about the color of Archie's skin. Meghan wouldn't tell Oprah who said it because it would be "very damaging to them." Harry stayed mum, telling Oprah, "That conversation, I'm never going to share," Harry said. "But at the time it was awkward, I was a bit shocked." The Duke and Duchess of Sussex remained silent, but Twitter had many thoughts about which royal family member was worried about a future royal's skin tone.

After Harry and Meghan's news, the overwhelming Twitter reaction was that Prince Charles was the "concerned" royal family member. One Twitter use commented, "Harry is also not sharing who asked about Archie's skin tone, so I am putting my money on Charles." Another royal watcher tweeted, "Ok so we can all agree it was Charles who asked about Archie's skin color right?" While author and journalist Jenna Guillaume tweeted, "Harry said he's 'never going to share' the conversation about Archie's skin tone but I'm now totally convinced it was Charles."

However, it has finally been revealed who asked about Archie's skin tone — and it sounds like Twitter was onto something.