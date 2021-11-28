Has It Finally Been Revealed Who From The Royal Family Asked About Archie's Skin Tone?
During Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's famous Oprah Winfrey interview, one of the biggest bombshells they dropped was that a member of Harry's family was concerned about the color of Archie's skin. Meghan wouldn't tell Oprah who said it because it would be "very damaging to them." Harry stayed mum, telling Oprah, "That conversation, I'm never going to share," Harry said. "But at the time it was awkward, I was a bit shocked." The Duke and Duchess of Sussex remained silent, but Twitter had many thoughts about which royal family member was worried about a future royal's skin tone.
After Harry and Meghan's news, the overwhelming Twitter reaction was that Prince Charles was the "concerned" royal family member. One Twitter use commented, "Harry is also not sharing who asked about Archie's skin tone, so I am putting my money on Charles." Another royal watcher tweeted, "Ok so we can all agree it was Charles who asked about Archie's skin color right?" While author and journalist Jenna Guillaume tweeted, "Harry said he's 'never going to share' the conversation about Archie's skin tone but I'm now totally convinced it was Charles."
However, it has finally been revealed who asked about Archie's skin tone — and it sounds like Twitter was onto something.
Prince Charles was the royal family member concerned about Archie's skin tone
Prince Charles was the royal family member concerned about the skin tone of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's future kids! The bombshell about Prince Charles comes from Christopher Andersen's book, "Brothers And Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan," which comes out on November 30.
Page Six reported on the new book's claims that a "well-placed" source inside the palace told the author that, on the day Harry and Meghan announced their engagement, Charles asked his wife, Camilla, "I wonder what the children will look like?" The source said that the Duchess of Cornwall seemed surprised by her husband's comment and replied, "Well, absolutely gorgeous, I'm certain." The source said that the future king lowered his voice and asked, "I mean, what do you think their children's complexion might be?"
The book reported that Harry grew frustrated after talking to his father about the comment because Charles told his son he was being "overly sensitive about the matter." Brother William told his brother the skin tone comment was "tactless," but "not a sign of racism within the family." TMZ reported, however, that Anderson's book does not say that Charles is the family member that Harry and Meghan referred to in their chat with Oprah Winfrey, so perhaps the matter's still up for debate.