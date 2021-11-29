How Much Is Lindsay Lohan's Engagement Ring Worth?
Lindsay Lohan is in love and we're totally here for it.
As previously reported by The Sun, the "Mean Girls" actor has been dating Dubai native Bader Shammas, the Assistant Vice President at banking firm Credit Suisse, for about two years. Despite Lohan's high-profile status, it seems the pair aren't too interested in being overly public about their relationship and are happy to keep things on the down-low. "He is a legitimate guy. He's not an actor, he's not in the entertainment industry, he manages funds for high net worth people at Credit Suisse," an inside source previously told The Sun. "They'll get married at some point. She is 34. It's just a matter of time." As noted by Sports Keeda, Shammas is well educated. In 2010, he received a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of South Florida while in 2012, Shammas got his second degree in Bachelor of Science in Finance from John H. Sykes College of Business. In 2017, he was an associate with BNP Paribas Wealth Management.
It seems the inside source was correct, as Lohan and Shammas have plans of tying the knot. Lohan shared the news via social media and showed off her eye-catching engagement ring that her man spent a pretty penny on.
Lindsay Lohan's engagement ring is up to five carats
After reportedly dating Bader Shammas for two years, Lindsay Lohan is now engaged to the Dubai native. The "Life-Size" actor took to Instagram on November 28 to announce the exciting news and shared a number of snapshots with her man. In all the photos, Lohan's eye-popping engagement ring was on display. "My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love," she captioned her post. In just 24 hours of uploading, Lohan received more than 785,000 likes.
This isn't the first time Lohan has gained an engagement ring. According to Page Six, she had plans of marrying Egor Tarabasov but their relationship came to an end in 2016. As for the bling, "Lindsay's ring from Shammas carries some similarities to the ring from her engagement with Egor Tarabasov with its square shape diamond and thin band. The biggest difference is that this time she didn't have to pay for the ring herself," Mike Fried of The Diamond Pro said in a quote obtained by Nicki Swift. "The ring from Shammas is a stunning diamond that appears to be 4 or 5 carats. I'd estimate the value to be near $150,000, depending on the quality of the stone."
Fried insisted that "Her massive diamond and adorable engagement photos show that this relationship is not like the one of her past. It's built to last." He continued: "The ring looks to be made of platinum or white gold, and the diamond is likely a radiant cut, cushion cut, or princess cut." Congratulations Lindsay!