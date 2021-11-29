How Much Is Lindsay Lohan's Engagement Ring Worth?

Lindsay Lohan is in love and we're totally here for it.

As previously reported by The Sun, the "Mean Girls" actor has been dating Dubai native Bader Shammas, the Assistant Vice President at banking firm Credit Suisse, for about two years. Despite Lohan's high-profile status, it seems the pair aren't too interested in being overly public about their relationship and are happy to keep things on the down-low. "He is a legitimate guy. He's not an actor, he's not in the entertainment industry, he manages funds for high net worth people at Credit Suisse," an inside source previously told The Sun. "They'll get married at some point. She is 34. It's just a matter of time." As noted by Sports Keeda, Shammas is well educated. In 2010, he received a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of South Florida while in 2012, Shammas got his second degree in Bachelor of Science in Finance from John H. Sykes College of Business. In 2017, he was an associate with BNP Paribas Wealth Management.

It seems the inside source was correct, as Lohan and Shammas have plans of tying the knot. Lohan shared the news via social media and showed off her eye-catching engagement ring that her man spent a pretty penny on.