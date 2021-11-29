The Queen Is Officially Leaving Windsor Castle. Here's Why
Queen Elizabeth II certainly hasn't had the easiest year on record. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has been cause for concern, as it has uprooted life not only for the royal family, but everyone else around the world, too. If that were not enough, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made some startling admissions about the royal family during their interview with Oprah Winfrey in March that definitely rocked the boat at Buckingham Palace. One month later, the queen mourned the death of her beloved husband, Prince Philip, who died at age 99. There have also been reports about the queen's own health, as she reportedly spent the night in a hospital in October, per the New York Post.
Thankfully, the queen is reportedly in better spirits. According to the Daily Mail, one source close to the situation said, "The Queen has told everyone she is feeling far better of late" — and that's the reason why she's finally leaving Windsor, her home throughout the pandemic. So, what's the queen's next move?
Queen Elizabeth II is ready to move on
After having spent the last year and a half in Windsor, Queen Elizabeth II is ready for a little change of scenery. According to the Daily Mail, she will be leaving Windsor Castle to spend the holiday season at her Sandringham Estate, which she traditionally did each year before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. One source offered, "The Queen has told everyone she is feeling far better of late and is very much looking forward to welcoming them for Christmas. Like many other families, this will be the first time Her Majesty can gather with her extended family after being kept apart for so long due to the coronavirus pandemic."
Marie Claire added that the queen will reportedly make her trip to Sandringham in mid-December, but is scheduled to return to Windsor by the New Year. Now, as far as who is going to join her for the queen's Christmas holiday remains to be seen, but reports have already said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have declined the royal family's invitation to join the rest of the family this year. Seeing how the queen has had one of the most challenging years on record — at least from a personal perspective — it's without a doubt that she would like to see all those who are near and dear to her during the holiday season. Maybe 2022 will be a better year for all involved.