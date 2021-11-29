The Tragic Death Of Crocodile Dundee Actor David Gulpilil

Award-winning Indigenous Australian actor David Gulpilil has died. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Gulpilil's death was confirmed on November 29 in a statement by South Australian Premier Steven Marshall. "It is with deep sadness that I share with the people of South Australia the passing of an iconic, once-in-a-generation artist who shaped the history of Australian film and Aboriginal representation on screen — David Gulpilil Ridjimiraril Dalaithngu (AM)," Marshall said.

Gulpilil has often been credited for putting Australia on the map in terms of the film industry. The talented thespian starred in many successful Australian films, including "Walkabout," "Crocodile Dundee," "The Tracker," and "Charlie's Country." "I'm a ballerina, a dancer, I'm an artist, I'm a writer and I studied the earth, same as David Attenborough," he told The Guardian in 2015. "I've done so many things, of course, but now I'm performing and acting so throughout the world they can see how many things I make ... what I'm doing is introducing the country of Australia [to the world]."

Sadly, Gulpilil was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2017, but instead of allowing the disease to deter him from doing what he loved, he used it as a catalyst to make one final film...