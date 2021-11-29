Huge News For Kyle Richards' Daughter Farrah
There's big news in Beverly Hills this holiday season as Farrah Aldjufrie, Kyle Richards' eldest daughter announced that she's getting engaged to her boyfriend, Alex Manos. Farrah is Kyle's daughter whom she had with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie in 1988. Kyle divorced him in 1992 and later married Mauricio Umansky and went on to have three more kids: Alexa, Sophia, and Portia. The family is famously close, as "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" fans have seen on the show, even though Portia is probably the only daughter who has made regular appearances on the show.
Fans likely only really know Farrah because of the epic birthday and Halloween parties her mom throws for her on the show, often the scene for many a Real Housewife blowout. Since "RHOBH" is currently filming, it's likely that the cameras might have even caught the engagement news or at least Kyle gushing about her kid's big news. If there's one thing Kyle knows how to do, it's be there for her kids — and throw lavish parties for them. In fact, in a "Secrets Revealed" episode during Season 10, Kyle said in a confessional, "Last year for Farrah's 30th [birthday], I threw her a huge 30th birthday party. The next party I throw for her, better be an engagement dinner." Now, the Bravo OG has gotten her wish.
Everyone is thrilled for Farrah and Alex
Farrah Aldjufrie announced her engagement to Alex Manos on Instagram, with the caption, "beyond grateful for you I love you so much." Everyone congratulated her in the comments, with her mom, Kyle Richards, writing, "My heart is bursting, Love you both." Crystal Minkoff, Teddi Mellencamp, and even Natalia Bryant all also commented and congratulated her on her engagement. Surely, Farrah's wedding will be a massive Beverly Hills event.
Kyle has been wishing and hoping for this engagement for ages, and not just that, but she's already waiting to be a grandma. "That's the obvious next move. I'm waiting for it myself. It's something I have to be as a mom, learn what's my business and what is not my business. So I, just, am waiting for her to take that next step of her life," she told the Daily Dish. "And I see my sisters with their kids' babies, and I'm like, 'OK, well, I need to pass the baton. I'm not having any more of my kids, can someone else give me a baby now?' I'm really waiting for that day." Now that Alex has put a ring on it, things will likely move just as Kyle hoped.