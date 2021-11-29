Huge News For Kyle Richards' Daughter Farrah

There's big news in Beverly Hills this holiday season as Farrah Aldjufrie, Kyle Richards' eldest daughter announced that she's getting engaged to her boyfriend, Alex Manos. Farrah is Kyle's daughter whom she had with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie in 1988. Kyle divorced him in 1992 and later married Mauricio Umansky and went on to have three more kids: Alexa, Sophia, and Portia. The family is famously close, as "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" fans have seen on the show, even though Portia is probably the only daughter who has made regular appearances on the show.

Fans likely only really know Farrah because of the epic birthday and Halloween parties her mom throws for her on the show, often the scene for many a Real Housewife blowout. Since "RHOBH" is currently filming, it's likely that the cameras might have even caught the engagement news or at least Kyle gushing about her kid's big news. If there's one thing Kyle knows how to do, it's be there for her kids — and throw lavish parties for them. In fact, in a "Secrets Revealed" episode during Season 10, Kyle said in a confessional, "Last year for Farrah's 30th [birthday], I threw her a huge 30th birthday party. The next party I throw for her, better be an engagement dinner." Now, the Bravo OG has gotten her wish.