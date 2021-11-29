The Real Reason Teyana Taylor Was Hospitalized

On November 28, Teyana Taylor explained to her Instagram fans why she was unable to perform in Connecticut the night before. The musician uploaded a photo of herself lying in a hospital bed and included a caption in which she said that her "body simply just gave out," adding that her symptoms had started a few days earlier. "SHUT DOWN, my body actually low key betrayed me cause ah b*tch was tryna get on that stage," she wrote.

Taylor noted that she takes pride in performing even when she isn't feeling her best, but that this episode served as a wake-up call. "But honestly you have to listen to your body and know when to sit down; or it will definitely sit you down..... in the ER," she noted. Taylor added that she has received "proper fluids and nutrients," and that she will continue to rest for at least a few days. The singer also assured her fans that she will reschedule the show.

Earlier this year, Taylor had another health scare. In an August episode of "We Got Love: Teyana and Iman" (via Billboard), she revealed she had surgery to remove lumps from both of her breasts. "I just want this to be the last time I go through this. Cancer runs through my family, so it's a scary thing both for me and [husband] Iman [Shumpert]," she said in the episode.