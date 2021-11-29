Who Is Twitter's New CEO, Parag Agrawal?

Twitter is now under new leadership. On November 29, it was announced that founder Jack Dorsey would be stepping down as the company's CEO and handing the reins to CTO Parag Agrawal. It was a shocking announcement, to say the least — but after a rollercoaster journey, Dorsey is ready to move on.

In a statement, Dorsey discussed his departure and laid in the praise for incoming CEO Agrawal. "I've decided to leave Twitter because I believe the company is ready to move on from its founders," Dorsey stated (via PR Newswire), adding that, "My trust in Parag as Twitter's CEO is deep. His work over the past 10 years has been transformational. I'm deeply grateful for his skill, heart, and soul. It's his time to lead."

Per PR Newswire, the very popular and experienced Agrawal was unanimously elected to be Dorsey's successor by the Twitter Board. Dorsey's run as CEO (he began his second term in 2015) was mired in controversy throughout the frenetic Trump presidency, which ultimately culminated with the founder banning the former president from the social media platform. Now, greener pastures hopefully await Agrawal in his latest endeavor.