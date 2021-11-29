Lisa Rinna On The Hardest Part About Losing Her Mother

Lisa Rinna is opening up about the tragic loss of her mother Lois Rinna, and the hardest part of her grief. The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star announced the death of her mother on November 15 with the simple Instagram caption "Heaven Has a New Angel," after previously taking to Instagram to ask fans for prayers and support when Lois suffered a second stroke. Lisa's daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin, meanwhile, broke the news of her grandmother's death with a heartfelt tribute on social media, writing "My guardian angel for the rest of time... I love you so much my Lolo." Amelia continued, "you were and will always be much more than a grandma to me... you were my best friend. My strength. My rock. My everything."

According to People, Lisa's mother had previously gone through rehabilitation for a stroke six years prior to her death. Lisa tweeted about her mother's recovery process revealing she had to "learn how to walk and talk again."

As the "RHOBH" star copes with the loss of her mother through throwback videos and photos, the star is remaining open and honest about the process, even revealing ways she's learned to keep her mother's memory alive.