Lisa Rinna On The Hardest Part About Losing Her Mother
Lisa Rinna is opening up about the tragic loss of her mother Lois Rinna, and the hardest part of her grief. The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star announced the death of her mother on November 15 with the simple Instagram caption "Heaven Has a New Angel," after previously taking to Instagram to ask fans for prayers and support when Lois suffered a second stroke. Lisa's daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin, meanwhile, broke the news of her grandmother's death with a heartfelt tribute on social media, writing "My guardian angel for the rest of time... I love you so much my Lolo." Amelia continued, "you were and will always be much more than a grandma to me... you were my best friend. My strength. My rock. My everything."
According to People, Lisa's mother had previously gone through rehabilitation for a stroke six years prior to her death. Lisa tweeted about her mother's recovery process revealing she had to "learn how to walk and talk again."
As the "RHOBH" star copes with the loss of her mother through throwback videos and photos, the star is remaining open and honest about the process, even revealing ways she's learned to keep her mother's memory alive.
How Lisa Rinna spent her first holiday without her mom
After the tragic loss of her mother Lois, reality star Lisa Rinna is slowly getting back on her feet, telling fans how she's coping with her grief via more empowering social media posts.
"I think the hardest part is going on...continuing," the celeb began in a November 29 all-text Instagram post. "Going back to the routine and to your obligations and work but you're not the same. You'll never be the same but you must do the same things that you were doing before." The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star admitted she is going about life "through different eyes and a different heart," ending with, "now off to sell lipstick and go kick some ass over there at "RHOBH"." The star has quite the busy schedule on her plate, between filming the Bravo reality series, managing clothing lines, and her company Rinna Beauty.
In an effort to keep her mother's memory alive as the reality star returns to business as usual, Lisa opted to keep Lois' nameplate at the Thanksgiving dinner plate as her family gathered for their first holiday without their loved one. "This was the sweetest most unexpected moment tonight behind my place card was a card for Lois," Lisa said earlier on social media. "We all cried."