The Tragic Death Of Lisa Rinna's Mother, Lois

Lisa Rinna's mother, Lois Rinna, has died at 93. Amelia Gray Hamlin broke the news, writing in a touching Instagram post on November 15, "My guardian angel for the rest of time ... I love you so much my Lolo ... you were and will always be much more than a grandma to me ... you were my best friend." The post included a black and white snap of Lois on her wedding day. Shortly after, Lisa shared another photo of her mom's nuptials via her Instagram page. "Heaven Has a New Angel," Lisa wrote, revealing Lois died at 5:05 a.m.

The tragic update came on the heels of Lisa sharing the sad news on November 11 that Lois a beloved fan favorite, had suffered a stroke. "So lets celebrate her and send her so much love while she transitions," the reality television star wrote via Instagram, including a video of her mother dancing. A couple of days later, Lisa uploaded an Instagram clip that encapsulated Lois's spunky spirit. In the short vid, the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star asked her mother what she was drinking. "I'm having a rum and Coca-Cola," Lois responded. "In a short glass," Lisa noted. "I don't like tall glasses," Lois explained while gesturing that large glasses were not conducive for alcoholic beverages.

It was fitting that Lois's daughter and granddaughter both shared the news, as family was her everything.