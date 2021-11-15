The Tragic Death Of Lisa Rinna's Mother, Lois
Lisa Rinna's mother, Lois Rinna, has died at 93. Amelia Gray Hamlin broke the news, writing in a touching Instagram post on November 15, "My guardian angel for the rest of time ... I love you so much my Lolo ... you were and will always be much more than a grandma to me ... you were my best friend." The post included a black and white snap of Lois on her wedding day. Shortly after, Lisa shared another photo of her mom's nuptials via her Instagram page. "Heaven Has a New Angel," Lisa wrote, revealing Lois died at 5:05 a.m.
The tragic update came on the heels of Lisa sharing the sad news on November 11 that Lois a beloved fan favorite, had suffered a stroke. "So lets celebrate her and send her so much love while she transitions," the reality television star wrote via Instagram, including a video of her mother dancing. A couple of days later, Lisa uploaded an Instagram clip that encapsulated Lois's spunky spirit. In the short vid, the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star asked her mother what she was drinking. "I'm having a rum and Coca-Cola," Lois responded. "In a short glass," Lisa noted. "I don't like tall glasses," Lois explained while gesturing that large glasses were not conducive for alcoholic beverages.
It was fitting that Lois's daughter and granddaughter both shared the news, as family was her everything.
Lois Rinna loved spending time with her girls
Lisa Rinna was able to bring the family together for a special Mother's Day campaign for the high-end brand What Goes Around Comes Around in 2019. The former "Melrose Place" star was joined by her daughters Amelia Gray Hamlin and Delilah Belle Hamlin along with her mother Lois Rinna. "I felt such pride posing with my mom and my girls," Lisa told People at the time. "I felt so grateful and so blessed to be in a shot with three generations of my family. I loved it!" Through the years it had often been pointed out how closely Lisa resembled her mother, and the two rocked matching hairstyles for the photoshoot.
Lois was known to even impart beauty tips to her daughter and granddaughters. In 2019, Lisa posted clips to her Instagram story where she grilled Lois about her wonderful skin, per Bravo's Style & Living. Somewhat surprisingly, Lois revealed that she kept it simple and had been using inexpensive Oil of Olay facial products for years. Although she did confess to Lisa, "I had one facelift when I was 60."
In June, to commemorate Lois turning 93-years-old, Amelia uploaded an Instagram video of her dancing with both her mother and grandmother. "My Besties. this was the funniest thing i have ever done. love you nana," Amelia gushed. Clearly, Lois had the most fun when she was with Lisa and her granddaughters, and we can't imagine how they must be feeling at this time.