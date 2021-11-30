Why Did Ari Lennox Get Arrested In Amsterdam?
Concern for R&B singer Ari Lennox is growing amongst fans after the artist put out a series of worrisome tweets about her arrest in Amsterdam.
The singer first gained fame thanks to her 2019 debut studio album "Shea Butter Baby." The album hit the Billboard 200 at No. 67 and thanks to singles like "Whipped Cream" and "Shea Butter Baby," Ari Lennox was put on the map as one of the leading ladies of modern R&B music. Since the release of her album, Lennox has released a few singles, including "Unloyal," featuring Summer Walker, which the two singers performed at the 2021 BET Soul Train Awards. Lennox attended the event not only as a performer, but as a past nominee for Album/Mixtape of the Year.
Yet, it wasn't Lennox's performance that caught fans' attention. According to E! Online, shortly after the star's BET performance, Lennox hopped on a plane to Amsterdam, where she was met with trouble. "I just want to go home," wrote Lennox on Twitter. "I'll never leave my house again." The R&B singer continued, with "they're arresting me." So, what exactly happened that caused the singer to be arrested in Amsterdam?
Ari Lennox claims officials in Amsterdam racially profiled her
Continuing with her series of alarming tweets, Ari Lennox claimed on Twitter that she was being arrested due to racism in an Amsterdam airport.
"I'm being arrested in Amsterdam for reacting to a woman racially profiling me," alleged Lennox in a tweet. "F*** Amsterdam security. They hate black people," she added. As fans poured in support for the artist while she live-tweeted her distress, security at Amsterdam Schiphol airport claim the singer was arrested for "disturbing public order," according to Reuters. "Our unit found a woman full of emotions, that wouldn't calm down," said a spokesman for the Dutch military police. "That's why she had to be taken into custody." According to the source, Lennox was "drunk in public," exhibiting "aggressive behavior," and would possibly be investigated for making threats to airline officials.
Reps for Lennox have yet to comment on the claims of the Dutch military police or its impending investigation, but fans are standing behind the star. "I really hope @AriLennox is okay," wrote one fan. "Praying for her safety."