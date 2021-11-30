Why Did Ari Lennox Get Arrested In Amsterdam?

Concern for R&B singer Ari Lennox is growing amongst fans after the artist put out a series of worrisome tweets about her arrest in Amsterdam.

The singer first gained fame thanks to her 2019 debut studio album "Shea Butter Baby." The album hit the Billboard 200 at No. 67 and thanks to singles like "Whipped Cream" and "Shea Butter Baby," Ari Lennox was put on the map as one of the leading ladies of modern R&B music. Since the release of her album, Lennox has released a few singles, including "Unloyal," featuring Summer Walker, which the two singers performed at the 2021 BET Soul Train Awards. Lennox attended the event not only as a performer, but as a past nominee for Album/Mixtape of the Year.

Yet, it wasn't Lennox's performance that caught fans' attention. According to E! Online, shortly after the star's BET performance, Lennox hopped on a plane to Amsterdam, where she was met with trouble. "I just want to go home," wrote Lennox on Twitter. "I'll never leave my house again." The R&B singer continued, with "they're arresting me." So, what exactly happened that caused the singer to be arrested in Amsterdam?