Why Queen Elizabeth Allegedly Can't Stand This About William And Kate
During the early months of the pandemic, Prince William admitted that he and Kate Middleton spent a lot of time with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, at home just like so many other families during the lockdown. In fact, the Duke of Cambridge even said back in June 2020 that homeschooling his children was a real struggle for him perhaps more than for his kids. According to Us Weekly, during the BBC documentary "Football, Prince William and Mental Health," William said, "Homeschooling is fun, isn't it? You start to worry about how little you remember from your school days when you can't do the maths questions at home."
During that same month, William also visited a local bakery and admitted that his children were spending a lot of time getting hands-on in the kitchen while at home as well. "I've done a little bit of baking. The children have been attacking the kitchen and it's just been an explosion of flour and chocolate everywhere. Catherine's been doing quite a bit of baking," he revealed, per Hello!.
And while there's no doubt that William and Kate seem to be very attentive parents, there is one thing about their parenting that irks Queen Elizabeth the wrong way.
Queen Elizabeth doesn't think royals belong in the kitchen
According to Express, Queen Elizabeth apparently isn't a fan of Prince William and Kate Middleton spending so much time in the kitchen with their children. And that's not because she doesn't enjoy a good shepherd's pie or homemade chocolate cake, but rather because she doesn't believe royals belong in that particular room of their home.
"When the Queen visited the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Anmer Hall for the first time, she couldn't get her head around the fact that the kitchen is the main base for them," one source close to the situation claimed. "For the Queen, she can't stand that, because she is used to having a set room for that sort of thing. The kitchen she never goes down to when she's at Balmoral, for instance. In her mind, that is where all the kitchen staff work."
That shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone, especially after seeing the look that Elizabeth had when her great-grandson Prince George attempted to make Christmas pudding with her back in 2019. It looks like there's still a long time before a royal bake-off will happen.