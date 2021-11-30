Why Queen Elizabeth Allegedly Can't Stand This About William And Kate

During the early months of the pandemic, Prince William admitted that he and Kate Middleton spent a lot of time with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, at home just like so many other families during the lockdown. In fact, the Duke of Cambridge even said back in June 2020 that homeschooling his children was a real struggle for him perhaps more than for his kids. According to Us Weekly, during the BBC documentary "Football, Prince William and Mental Health," William said, "Homeschooling is fun, isn't it? You start to worry about how little you remember from your school days when you can't do the maths questions at home."

During that same month, William also visited a local bakery and admitted that his children were spending a lot of time getting hands-on in the kitchen while at home as well. "I've done a little bit of baking. The children have been attacking the kitchen and it's just been an explosion of flour and chocolate everywhere. Catherine's been doing quite a bit of baking," he revealed, per Hello!.

And while there's no doubt that William and Kate seem to be very attentive parents, there is one thing about their parenting that irks Queen Elizabeth the wrong way.