Bethenny Frankel's Custody Battle Gets Messier And Messier
When Bethenny Frankel married her husband Jason Hoppy in March 2010, little did she know at the time that their marriage would barely last two years. They both shocked their fans by announcing their separation by December 2012. While their divorce and legal battle has certainly been well documented, Bethenny admitted to Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live" back in 2015 that a power struggle might have contributed to the demise of their marriage. "The power struggle between men and women [exists]. And [it is hard] when the woman is the breadwinner," she said (via ABC News). "I think fame, attention, and money does not bring out the best in everybody. I think that money, in many ways, is the root of all evil." Bethenny's words prompted Hoppy to seek legal action, per Us Weekly, as he didn't appreciate his ex speaking so candidly about their private matters.
And while both Bethenny and Jason have seen more than their fair share of the inside of a courtroom, it looks like they are headed back inside another one sooner rather than later.
Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy's legal battle continues
While Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy's marriage lasted just over two years, their divorce dragged things out for more than a decade. The ex-couple were legally married for more than 11 years, thanks to their ongoing legal and custody battle of their daughter Bryn. And while their divorce is now certainly behind them, Page Six says that the exes are due back in the courtroom for a custody hearing involving Bryn. Even though Bethenny and Jason did agree on joint custody in 2014, that all changed when the businessman was charged with harassing and stalking the "Real Housewives of New York" star in 2017, which prompted Bethenny to sue for full custody of their daughter.
With that said, Bethenny's custody battle with Hoppy hasn't stopped her from being the hands-on mother that she is. "I'm always in pajamas until I have to be somewhere else. I get my daughter Bryn up, make sure she's in school, and think about what we're going to do for lunch, because it's homeschool nation now," Bethenny told The Cut in April, referring to their time in lockdown together. "We'll never forget the bonding — all the art and the cooking she's done, the TikTok trends and dances, all that stuff. So it's been a definitely different time, but it's unique. We'll always look back on it as such an amazing bonding experience." No word on how Jason feels about it.