Bethenny Frankel's Custody Battle Gets Messier And Messier

While Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy's marriage lasted just over two years, their divorce dragged things out for more than a decade. The ex-couple were legally married for more than 11 years, thanks to their ongoing legal and custody battle of their daughter Bryn. And while their divorce is now certainly behind them, Page Six says that the exes are due back in the courtroom for a custody hearing involving Bryn. Even though Bethenny and Jason did agree on joint custody in 2014, that all changed when the businessman was charged with harassing and stalking the "Real Housewives of New York" star in 2017, which prompted Bethenny to sue for full custody of their daughter.

With that said, Bethenny's custody battle with Hoppy hasn't stopped her from being the hands-on mother that she is. "I'm always in pajamas until I have to be somewhere else. I get my daughter Bryn up, make sure she's in school, and think about what we're going to do for lunch, because it's homeschool nation now," Bethenny told The Cut in April, referring to their time in lockdown together. "We'll never forget the bonding — all the art and the cooking she's done, the TikTok trends and dances, all that stuff. So it's been a definitely different time, but it's unique. We'll always look back on it as such an amazing bonding experience." No word on how Jason feels about it.