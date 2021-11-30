Britney Spears Reveals The Truth About Her Current Medication

Fans of Britney Spears were thrilled when Judge Brenda Penny ruled on November 12 that the 13-year conservatorship of the pop singer's person and estate was no longer necessary, according to NPR. Prior to the ruling, Spears' father, Jamie Spears, had controlled her career, medical decisions, finances, and more, since 2008. While he was eventually suspended as both conservator of the person and estate in 2019 and 2021, respectively, others were appointed to take his place. The "Criminal" singer's freedom came after she employed lawyer Mathew Rosengart to help her overcome her unfortunate circumstances. Spears also spoke out against the conservatorship and begged the courts to give her her life back.

In a court appearance in June, Spears gave the judge the entire story of the past 13 years of her life, expressing how the people in charge of her life had repeatedly bullied, manipulated, and threatened her, per NPR. She said that the conservatorship was "doing [her] way more harm than good" and that she felt "alone." The "Gimme More" artist added, "I deserve to have the same rights as anybody does."

On the day that Judge Penny ruled for the end of the conservatorship, Spears took to social media site Twitter to express her relief and joy. "I think I'm gonna cry the rest of the day !!!!" she wrote. Now that she has regained control of her life, the mom-of-two has been busy making decisions for herself, including whether she will continue taking medication for her mental health.