Inside Miley Cyrus And Pete Davidson's Friendship

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson (yes, you read that right!) are working together on a special televised event. NBC has announced they will be ringing in 2022 with "Miley's New Year's Eve Party" which will be co-hosted by the singer and by the "Saturday Night Live" veteran. The network described the shin-dig as "a star-studded lineup of special guests and musical performances for a must watch evening," (via Deadline). Along with Cyrus, "SNL" honcho Lorne Michaels was among the executive producers named. The singer is taking over countdown duties from Carson Daly, who has hosted the "NBC New Year's Eve Special" since 2004.

The "Party in the U.S.A." singer took to Twitter to announce the television special to her fans on November 30 with a great throwback and fresh hashtag. "EVERYONE finding out me and Pete Davidson are hosting #MileysNewYearsEveParty in Miami 12/31 on," she wrote. Cyrus then included two screenshots from an "SNL" sketch that featured her and Davidson shouting while using their cell phones. Fans flooded the replies with photos and gifs to express their excitement, while a few followers thought Cyrus could possibly be the latest celebrity to date the comedian – "[I] thought she was announcing that she's also dating [P]ete [D]avidson," one fan wrote.

Well, although Cyrus and Davidson have not been romantically linked, she did have a close relationship with one of his high-profile exes.