Inside Miley Cyrus And Pete Davidson's Friendship
Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson (yes, you read that right!) are working together on a special televised event. NBC has announced they will be ringing in 2022 with "Miley's New Year's Eve Party" which will be co-hosted by the singer and by the "Saturday Night Live" veteran. The network described the shin-dig as "a star-studded lineup of special guests and musical performances for a must watch evening," (via Deadline). Along with Cyrus, "SNL" honcho Lorne Michaels was among the executive producers named. The singer is taking over countdown duties from Carson Daly, who has hosted the "NBC New Year's Eve Special" since 2004.
The "Party in the U.S.A." singer took to Twitter to announce the television special to her fans on November 30 with a great throwback and fresh hashtag. "EVERYONE finding out me and Pete Davidson are hosting #MileysNewYearsEveParty in Miami 12/31 on," she wrote. Cyrus then included two screenshots from an "SNL" sketch that featured her and Davidson shouting while using their cell phones. Fans flooded the replies with photos and gifs to express their excitement, while a few followers thought Cyrus could possibly be the latest celebrity to date the comedian – "[I] thought she was announcing that she's also dating [P]ete [D]avidson," one fan wrote.
Well, although Cyrus and Davidson have not been romantically linked, she did have a close relationship with one of his high-profile exes.
Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson are linked through Ariana Grande
In 2018, Pete Davidson was selected to introduce Miley Cyrus as a musical guest on "Saturday Night Live." The small introduction made headlines, as it came on the heels of Davidson displaying worrisome behavior on Instagram that caused many to become concerned. "I'm doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don't know how much longer I can last," the comedian wrote before deleting the post, (via Deadline).
That came after Davidson's engagement to Ariana Grande was called off, but Grande still showed up to the studio to check on his well-being. "As soon as he posted that, his circle immediately jumped into action," a source told CNN at the time. "That includes his ex-fiancee, Ariana Grande, who dropped everything to be there for him."
Davidson's brief on-air introduction of Cyrus was not their only link around his breakup with Grande. While appearing on "The Howard Stern Show" in 2018, Cyrus discussed her relationship with Grande, who she described as a good friend. According to the "Wrecking Ball" singer, she contacted Grande once news broke that her engagement to Davidson was off. "I'm an emoji person so I just sent a bunch of hearts and the little cat with the heart eyes," Cyrus revealed. The singer and comedian would later collaborate for a hilarious "SNL" sketch called "Chad on Mars" which aired in May. Davidson reprised his fan-favorite character Chad. Maybe he'll reappear on New Year's!