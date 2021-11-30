Will Ferrell's Huge Falling Out With His Longtime Collaborator Explained

The partnership between Will Ferrell and director Adam McKay brought us "Step Brothers," "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby," and "Anchorman." When The Hollywood Reporter announced Ferrell and McKay were parting ways in 2019 after 13 years and breaking up their company Gary Sanchez productions, fans were distraught. However, the funnymen seemed eager to quell worry with a joint statement, assuring, "The two of us will always work together creatively and always be friends."

Speaking of their friendship, Vanity Fair reported that Ferrell and McKay became fast pals after being hired on "Saturday Night Live" in 1994. Ferrell was cast as a performer while McKay was hired to write, but the two friends frequently collaborated on sketches and videos. McKay left "SNL" in 2001, and Ferrell left the NBC late-night show in 2002. In 2004, McKay and Ferrell made their first movie together, "Anchorman," and the friends unleashed their wacky comedy upon the world.

When you find out the reason for Ferrell's huge falling out with his long-time collaborator McKay, you'll be surprised.