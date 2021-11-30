Travis Scott's Offer To Pay For Funeral Expenses Denied By 9-Year-Old Astroworld Victim's Family

Travis Scott's offer to pay for an Astroworld victim's funeral came up short, as the family of the victim has rejected the offer. The development came after 10 people died at his Houston Astroworld concert in early November, where, according to USA Today, 50,000 people were in attendance. The crowds got out of hand throughout the night, with attendees pushing, shoving, and trampling on each other. After video footage showed attempts by fans to stop the show, those in attendance placed blame of the tragedy on Scott, who now faces dozens of lawsuits, inducing one seeking more than $750 million, according to NBC.

The youngest to tragically lose his life at the event was 9-year-old Ezra Blount, who was on his father's shoulders when a crowd surge caused the dad to lose consciousness. Once Ezra's father awoke, he learned his son had been hospitalized and had suffered brain, kidney, and liver injuries, NBC News reported. He lost his life at Texas Children's Hospital on November 14 and is the tragedy's 10th victim. In response to the losses of life, the rapper's lawyer Daniel Petrocelli released a statement. "Travis is committed to doing his part to help the families who have suffered and begin the long process of healing in the Houston community," wrote Petrocelli, per AP News.

Yet, the Blount family turned down Scott's offer to pay funeral expenses, citing a clear reason.