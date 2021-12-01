Jessica Simpson's Latest Selfie Is Turning Heads. Here's Why

Even at the age of 41, Jessica Simpson is still re-inventing herself. Her transformational journey began four years ago, and she commemorated the day in a candid Instagram share. In the dimly lit photo, Simpson wore pink baggy sweats while clasping her hands. "This person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017 is an unrecognizable version of myself," she began in the candid caption. "I had so much self discovery to unlock and explore. I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self respect, and brave this world with piercing clarity."

Simpson went on to explain how she decided to get sober. "Personally, to do this I needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction and quite honestly I was exhausted," Simpson continued. "I can't believe it has been 4yrs! It feels like maybe 2 ... There is so much stigma around the word alcoholism or the label of an alcoholic. The real work that needed to be done in my life was to actually accept failure, pain, brokenness, and self sabotage. The drinking wasn't the issue. I was. I didn't love myself. I didn't respect my own power."

Simpson's story had a happy ending, and she penned, "I am free." A few weeks later, she posted a sizzling selfie that underscored how much she has changed over the last four years.