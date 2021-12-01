Jessica Simpson's Latest Selfie Is Turning Heads. Here's Why
Even at the age of 41, Jessica Simpson is still re-inventing herself. Her transformational journey began four years ago, and she commemorated the day in a candid Instagram share. In the dimly lit photo, Simpson wore pink baggy sweats while clasping her hands. "This person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017 is an unrecognizable version of myself," she began in the candid caption. "I had so much self discovery to unlock and explore. I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self respect, and brave this world with piercing clarity."
Simpson went on to explain how she decided to get sober. "Personally, to do this I needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction and quite honestly I was exhausted," Simpson continued. "I can't believe it has been 4yrs! It feels like maybe 2 ... There is so much stigma around the word alcoholism or the label of an alcoholic. The real work that needed to be done in my life was to actually accept failure, pain, brokenness, and self sabotage. The drinking wasn't the issue. I was. I didn't love myself. I didn't respect my own power."
Simpson's story had a happy ending, and she penned, "I am free." A few weeks later, she posted a sizzling selfie that underscored how much she has changed over the last four years.
Jessica Simpson puts on leggy display
Jessica Simpson showed off her killer physique in her latest Instagram share. The mother-of-three rocked an animal print sweater and skinny jeans that clung to her thighs like a second skin. Of course, the fashionista worked her accessories and messy hair updo like the pro she is. But even Simpson has those moments of second-guessing her style. So, the "With You" singer took her dilemma to her social media fans. "I'm so frazzled and giddy from shopping Cyber Monday sales that I can't even choose between which @jessicasimpsonstyle boot to wear for a dinner date with my kids in tow!" she wrote. The "Dukes of Hazzard" actor then asked, "What do y'all fancy?" Her fans weighed in on whether she should wear the thigh-high tan boots or the short plaid ones.
However, many of Simpson's fans couldn't stop raving about her looks and how much they appreciated her openness. One said, "You look like your best and most beautiful self again...I haven't drank in almost 6 months and now more than ever I admire you so much for your journey and strength that is so inspiring." Another noted, "I don't know how you are so small. Wish I could do that. You look great!"
According to the Daily Mail, Simpson wrote in her memoir, "Open Book," that she lost 100 pounds after having her third baby. Clearly, her sparkle is running over — and we'd expect nothing less.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).