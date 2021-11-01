Jessica Simpson's Seriously Honest Message On Being Four Years Sober

Since quitting alcohol, Jessica Simpson is hopeful that her path might help someone else who is struggling with similar issues. Her November 1 Instagram post proves this, as she opened up about the work she's done to accept the "failure, pain, brokenness and self-sabotage" in her life. "This person in the early morning of Nov. 1, 2017 is an unrecognizable version of myself," Simpson captioned a throwback pic. "I had so much self-discovery to unlock and explore," she continued. "I knew in this very moment that I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self respect and brave this world with piercing clarity." She explained how for her, alcohol had to go because it "kept" her "mind and heart circling in the same direction."

Since 2017, Simpson welcomed her third child, Birdie, scored a deal with Amazon, and released an essay book on motherhood, to name a few accomplishments. And it's safe to assume this new outlook helped her get to that place. "I didn't love myself. I didn't respect my own power," she said in the post. "Today I do. ...I am wildly honest and comfortably open. I am free."

As it turns out, Simpson isn't the only one in her family who's sober today. In March, she appeared on "The Tamron Hall Show" and revealed that her husband Eric Johnson gave up alcohol with her. "Eric and I, both, we look at each other, like, we could not have drank through this," she added.