Jimmy Kimmel Just Dragged Donald Trump Jr. Here's What He Said

Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel came out of the gate swinging on the November 29 episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" as he discussed the latest COVID-19 variant, Omicron, and what he referred to as the "right-wingnuts'" conspiracy theories regarding the new strain, per the Daily Beast. "Their theory is that this variant is some kind of ploy concocted by the Democrats to help them win elections," Kimmel said before referencing a tweet by Texas congress member and former White House doctor Ronny Jackson. "Here comes the MEV — the Midterm Election Variant! They NEED a reason to push unsolicited nationwide mail-in ballots. Democrats will do anything to CHEAT during an election — but we're not going to let them!" the tweet in question read.

"All right, let me get this straight, Dr. Ronny: Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi developed this variant to encourage Democrats to vote by mail," Kimmel wondered out loud to his live studio audience. "It seems like maybe you're giving them too much credit. You think Democrats are that organized? They can't even get Joe Manchin to support maternity leave — I don't think they're creating viruses," he added.

Alas, Ronny Jackson, Joe Manchin, and the entire Democratic party weren't the only ones Kimmel took a playful swipe at...