How Paul Walker Helped Prepare Vin Diesel For Fatherhood
Vin Diesel and Paul Walker were the best of friends, thanks to their work on "The Fast and Furious" franchise. In 2013, the Hollywood community stood still for a moment after hearing of a fiery car crash that took Walker's life. The crash profoundly impacted Diesel, causing him to lose one of his very best friends. "Pablo, I wish you could see the world right now... and the profound impact your full life has had on it, on Us... on me..." Diesel wrote on Facebook in the days after the crash. "I will always love you Brian, as the brother you were... on and off screen."
The actor stayed true to his word, and he regularly posts tributes and memories that include his late best friend. In June, the actor shared a sweet throwback shot of himself and Walker on the "Fast and Furious" set, where the two were all smiles. "Weeks away from the F9 release... in preproduction for the finale that starts only months from now... @meadowwalker sends me this image and tells me how happy the photo makes her feel," he wrote. "Naturally, one gets filled with emotion, purpose and ultimately gratitude. Eternal brotherhood is a blessing beyond words."
This friendship turned brotherhood certainly brings a tear to our eye, and we're so glad that Diesel has been sharing great memories on social media, so nobody ever forgets. On the 8th anniversary of Walker's death, Diesel made us have to grab the tissue box with his touching post.
Paul Walker gave Vin Diesel advice on child birth
It's hard to believe that it's already been eight years since Paul Walker's death, but it has not stopped friends and family from remembering him and the man he was. In late November, Vin Diesel took to his Instagram page, sharing a sweet shot of his daughter Hania and Walker's daughter, Meadow, at Meadow's wedding, where Hania served as the maid of honor. In the post's caption, Diesel wrote it as if he was talking to Walker, expressing how he helped him become the father that he is today.
"When we were done filming that day you came into my trailer and asked, what's on your mind?" Diesel wrote, noting that Walker always knew when something was up. Diesel explained that he was nervous about having a baby, and Walker put his mind at ease. "Will never forget what you told me... you said a lot of tough guys will tell you to wait out side of the delivery room, but that's wrong. Go in there, actually cut the umbilical cord and it will be the best day of your life," Diesel shared.
Diesel also reflected on the anniversary of Walker's death, "It's been eight years today... and not a day goes by that I don't reflect of the brotherhood we were blessed to have... but you know that," he said. While we're wiping the tears from our eyes, we can still smile, remembering the bond that these two shared.