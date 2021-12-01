How Paul Walker Helped Prepare Vin Diesel For Fatherhood

Vin Diesel and Paul Walker were the best of friends, thanks to their work on "The Fast and Furious" franchise. In 2013, the Hollywood community stood still for a moment after hearing of a fiery car crash that took Walker's life. The crash profoundly impacted Diesel, causing him to lose one of his very best friends. "Pablo, I wish you could see the world right now... and the profound impact your full life has had on it, on Us... on me..." Diesel wrote on Facebook in the days after the crash. "I will always love you Brian, as the brother you were... on and off screen."

The actor stayed true to his word, and he regularly posts tributes and memories that include his late best friend. In June, the actor shared a sweet throwback shot of himself and Walker on the "Fast and Furious" set, where the two were all smiles. "Weeks away from the F9 release... in preproduction for the finale that starts only months from now... @meadowwalker sends me this image and tells me how happy the photo makes her feel," he wrote. "Naturally, one gets filled with emotion, purpose and ultimately gratitude. Eternal brotherhood is a blessing beyond words."

This friendship turned brotherhood certainly brings a tear to our eye, and we're so glad that Diesel has been sharing great memories on social media, so nobody ever forgets. On the 8th anniversary of Walker's death, Diesel made us have to grab the tissue box with his touching post.