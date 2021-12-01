Ben Affleck Used This One Word To Describe His Relationship With Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's relationship is going steady nearly eight months after it was reported that they had rekindled their romance. While everyone was busy speculating whether or not Bennifer 2.0 was a publicity stunt, it seems that Affleck and Lopez stayed dedicated to making things work some 17 years after they called off their engagement. Despite living separate lives over the past several years, the two seemed to pick things back up without skipping a beat. They rekindled their romance, and easily fell back in love. In September, they made their 2021 red carpet debut, according to Us Weekly, which was a big step for them. "Going red carpet official was a wonderful experience, and they were just so proud to shout their love from the rooftops like they did," a source told the outlet.
It's no secret that Affleck and Lopez have been relatively quiet when it comes to talking about their on-again love affair. While we may have so many questions about how and when — and why now — these two are just focused on each other, and it's totally working — so far. In a new interview with WSJ Magazine, however, Affleck did open up — albeit just a little bit — about his on-again girlfriend. And he had just one word that seemed to sum up the past several months perfectly.
Ben Affleck said he's 'lucky' to 'benefit from second chances'
Ben Affleck had nothing but glowing things to say about his on-again relationship with Jennifer Lopez during his chat with WSJ Magazine. The best word he could find to describe their reconciliation? "Beautiful." "I can say that it's definitely beautiful to me...And, you know, one of the things I really value across all facets of my life now is that it was handled in a way that reflected that. My life now reflects not just the person that I want to be, but the person that I really feel like I am—which is not perfect, but somebody who tries very hard and cares very much about being honest and authentic and accountable. It's hard to say who benefits more, without going into gossipy detail," Affleck said.
Seemingly all in on his relationship with Lopez, Affleck also pointed out that he's "lucky" to have gotten another chance with the one who got away. "I am very lucky in my life that I have benefited from second chances, and I am aware that other people don't even get first chances," he told WSJ Magazine.
While there's no ring involved just yet, Affleck does hope to be a "good husband" someday. Nevertheless, things are moving right along for Bennifer; the two were spotted house hunting over the summer, according to TMZ. That said, it seems safe to assume that they could make at least one big announcement in 2022.