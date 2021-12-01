Ben Affleck Used This One Word To Describe His Relationship With Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck had nothing but glowing things to say about his on-again relationship with Jennifer Lopez during his chat with WSJ Magazine. The best word he could find to describe their reconciliation? "Beautiful." "I can say that it's definitely beautiful to me...And, you know, one of the things I really value across all facets of my life now is that it was handled in a way that reflected that. My life now reflects not just the person that I want to be, but the person that I really feel like I am—which is not perfect, but somebody who tries very hard and cares very much about being honest and authentic and accountable. It's hard to say who benefits more, without going into gossipy detail," Affleck said.

Seemingly all in on his relationship with Lopez, Affleck also pointed out that he's "lucky" to have gotten another chance with the one who got away. "I am very lucky in my life that I have benefited from second chances, and I am aware that other people don't even get first chances," he told WSJ Magazine.

While there's no ring involved just yet, Affleck does hope to be a "good husband" someday. Nevertheless, things are moving right along for Bennifer; the two were spotted house hunting over the summer, according to TMZ. That said, it seems safe to assume that they could make at least one big announcement in 2022.