Joe Biden's Secret Service Agent Has Gone Viral

Are Secret Service agents even allowed to go viral? We don't know. But viral one of President Joe Biden's Secret Service agents went because — and we are only reporting the truth here — the man is fine AF. At least that's what the internet has declared. Videos of the square-jawed, khaki-wearing hottie began to circulate all over social media after one TikTok user posted a thirsty video of the man while President Biden was visiting Nantucket for the Thanksgiving holiday. We kind of assumed the Secret Service is supposed to wear black suits all the time, but we have never been happier to have been wrong.

The original TikTok video, uploaded by user @life_with_matt, quickly racked up hundreds of thousands of likes and has nearly 4 million views as of this writing. It was then followed up with another TikTok video, by user @magsmur, who captioned the video, "I called dibs first." From the looks of things, these two will have to compete with the whole internet.