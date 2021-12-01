Joe Biden's Secret Service Agent Has Gone Viral
Are Secret Service agents even allowed to go viral? We don't know. But viral one of President Joe Biden's Secret Service agents went because — and we are only reporting the truth here — the man is fine AF. At least that's what the internet has declared. Videos of the square-jawed, khaki-wearing hottie began to circulate all over social media after one TikTok user posted a thirsty video of the man while President Biden was visiting Nantucket for the Thanksgiving holiday. We kind of assumed the Secret Service is supposed to wear black suits all the time, but we have never been happier to have been wrong.
The original TikTok video, uploaded by user @life_with_matt, quickly racked up hundreds of thousands of likes and has nearly 4 million views as of this writing. It was then followed up with another TikTok video, by user @magsmur, who captioned the video, "I called dibs first." From the looks of things, these two will have to compete with the whole internet.
Joe Biden's hot secret service agent is everywhere
The TikTok videos of President Joe Biden's uncommonly sexy Secret Service agent spread like wildfire on the internet, even crossing platforms and making their way onto Twitter. The two videos that got the most attention weren't even the only TikToks devoted to this particular agent.
One user posted a vid writing, "Came for Joe Biden. Stayed for the Secret Service," and another posted videos of him walking in slow motion, an upload that garnered nearly 27,000 likes as of publishing. On Twitter, the agent was declared a "hunk," and "maybe J. Crew models," and "Bae." Wrote one national security fan, "Defending the nation with hotness!"
So far, neither the president nor the Secret Service agent himself has commented publicly on who gave the man the right to go walking around with a face like that, accosting innocent civilians with his attractiveness. But you can be sure that we will report back if we find out if the man is single.