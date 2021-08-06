Why Joe Biden's Tan Suit Is Causing Such A Stir

Fashion commentary has always been an integral part of culture, especially when it comes to important political figures. From Jackie Kennedy to Hillary Clinton to Michelle Obama, Kamala Harris, and Dr. Jill Biden, their outfits at events have been discussed in detail by fashion blogs and publications, per Refinery29. Their male counterparts, not to be outdone, have also earned praise for their dapper looks at public engagements.

Former President Barack Obama has been praised for taking menswear to another level, per GQ, whereas current President Joe Biden is known for his All-American look, donning Ray-Ban aviator sunglasses whenever he's out and about. However, with praise comes a slew of critics who do not appreciate presidents changing the style code.

Biden has learned this the hard way after he appeared at a White House event on August 6 wearing a tan suit. Find out why people freaked over his outfit below.