The Unique Way Dax Shepard Gets His Daughter To Sleep

When Dax Shepard married Kristen Bell, life became a lot more interesting. For one, Bell nursed Shepard when she had a bout of mastitis, and she needed him to ease a painful blocked milk duct. "I really need you to suck this out," she told the "CHIPs" actor. She continued, "We could talk about it, we could be weird about it, or you could just go ahead and nurse." Of course, he complied. "He had a cup next to him. He was pulling out and spitting into this cup, and I've never been more in love in my life," Bell reminisced.

The hilarity of course amplified as their two young daughters, Lincoln and Delta, grew. During a September episode of "Momsplaining with Kristen Bell," she narrated a story highlighting the genius of her offspring. "We have one [child] that is pretty funny—she feels like the perfect hybrid between Chris Farley and Shirley Temple, and so she gets away with everything," she began. The "Bad Moms" actor revealed how they tried to negotiate when she snuck a toy into bed. Eventually, Shepard relented and told her she could spend another 30 seconds with it. However, the conversation took an interesting turn, with Bell relating, "Then he [Sehpard] looks at her, and he goes, 'Don't make a fool out of me.' And she looks at him—she goes, 'Daddy, I won't make a fool out of you. I'm gonna make you a star."

Well, it turns out the little girl kept her promise — as Shepard has made headlines for the unique bedtime hack.