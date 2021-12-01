The Unique Way Dax Shepard Gets His Daughter To Sleep
When Dax Shepard married Kristen Bell, life became a lot more interesting. For one, Bell nursed Shepard when she had a bout of mastitis, and she needed him to ease a painful blocked milk duct. "I really need you to suck this out," she told the "CHIPs" actor. She continued, "We could talk about it, we could be weird about it, or you could just go ahead and nurse." Of course, he complied. "He had a cup next to him. He was pulling out and spitting into this cup, and I've never been more in love in my life," Bell reminisced.
The hilarity of course amplified as their two young daughters, Lincoln and Delta, grew. During a September episode of "Momsplaining with Kristen Bell," she narrated a story highlighting the genius of her offspring. "We have one [child] that is pretty funny—she feels like the perfect hybrid between Chris Farley and Shirley Temple, and so she gets away with everything," she began. The "Bad Moms" actor revealed how they tried to negotiate when she snuck a toy into bed. Eventually, Shepard relented and told her she could spend another 30 seconds with it. However, the conversation took an interesting turn, with Bell relating, "Then he [Sehpard] looks at her, and he goes, 'Don't make a fool out of me.' And she looks at him—she goes, 'Daddy, I won't make a fool out of you. I'm gonna make you a star."
Well, it turns out the little girl kept her promise — as Shepard has made headlines for the unique bedtime hack.
Dax Shepard's darling bedtime routine
Now, as many parents can testify, bedtime is not for the faint of heart (see the above as proof), and most caregivers have an arsenal of tactics to get their children to sleep. Kristen Bell told Self Magazine that her girls' shared bedroom has special speakers with pre-programmed music and nightlights and that they have a fixed nighttime routine. Bell dished, "Dax and I always try to put our kids to bed together. We need that man power because they are very strong-willed children and have both of our stubbornness combined."
But maybe the couple won't have to work so hard at it any longer, as Dax Shepard told People he "figured out" a hilarious hack to get one of his daughters to sleep ASAP. He said, "I figured out that if I scratch my younger daughter's head extremely hard — her request — she is out cold within 90 seconds." A sure-fire way of getting a child to sleep almost instantly? Now that's guaranteed to secure Shepard some added fame!
Jokes aside, the couple adores their daughters more than anything, and the same goes for each other. "Do you want to be on the porch with someone when you're 80?" Bell told Self about making it work with Shepard. "We both want that." And now Bell and Shepard have conquered bedtime for their kids, it's safe to say they can do anything — including their goal of making it to that porch.