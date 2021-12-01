Why Prince Harry Said Princess Diana Would Be 'Deeply Grateful'

Prince Harry is looking back at his late mother with fond memories. At just the young age of 12, the Duke of Sussex lost his mom, Princess Diana, to a tragic car accident that rocked the royal family, the nation of England, and the world around us. It was a death so heavy that its weight is still felt today, and its presence is ever-resonant.

Diana, who endured tireless media scrutiny, had recently undergone a tumultuous divorce battle with Prince Charles and was coming just two years off of her jarring interview with BBC prior to her death. The interview saw her claim "there were three of us in this marriage" — citing Charles' affair with now-wife Camilla Parker Bowles (via the Independent). What transpired thereafter was an expedited divorce with Charles and ultimately culminated in her untimely death in 1997.

Some might say he's disobedient, some might say he's rebellious — but since then, Prince Harry has grown up to become a strong, independent figure within the royal family. From his extensive military career to his profound philanthropy work, Harry has worked tirelessly to fill the void Diana left alongside brother Prince William. And now, Prince Harry is offering some poignant reflections on his late mother.