Whoopi Goldberg Lays Into Dr. Oz On The View

On November 30, Dr. Mehmet Oz announced he is running for the US Senate in Pennsylvania as a Republican. In an op-ed published by The Washington Examiner, the television personality explained he's running to help people heal from divisiveness in these pandemic times. "During the pandemic, I learned that when you mix politics and medicine, you get politics instead of solutions," Oz wrote.

In a campaign video on his website, Oz said that "Pennsylvania needs a conservative who will put America first" and stated in his biography that he wants to "return power" to the people, which is a likely reference to COVID-19 mandates, most of which he opposes. "The public was patronized and misled instead of empowered," he railed in the op-ed. "We were told to lock down quietly and let those in charge take care of the rest."

Of course, not everyone is pleased with his decision to run, including Whoopi Goldberg. The actor expressed her disappointment and frustration with his political ambitions during a December 1 episode of "The View," and let's just say she did not hold back.