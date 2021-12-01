Whoopi Goldberg Lays Into Dr. Oz On The View
On November 30, Dr. Mehmet Oz announced he is running for the US Senate in Pennsylvania as a Republican. In an op-ed published by The Washington Examiner, the television personality explained he's running to help people heal from divisiveness in these pandemic times. "During the pandemic, I learned that when you mix politics and medicine, you get politics instead of solutions," Oz wrote.
In a campaign video on his website, Oz said that "Pennsylvania needs a conservative who will put America first" and stated in his biography that he wants to "return power" to the people, which is a likely reference to COVID-19 mandates, most of which he opposes. "The public was patronized and misled instead of empowered," he railed in the op-ed. "We were told to lock down quietly and let those in charge take care of the rest."
Of course, not everyone is pleased with his decision to run, including Whoopi Goldberg. The actor expressed her disappointment and frustration with his political ambitions during a December 1 episode of "The View," and let's just say she did not hold back.
Whoopi thinks Dr. Oz should stay in his lane
The panelists of ABC's "The View" expressed unanimous disappointment with Dr. Mehmet Oz's senate campaign, declaring that the TV doctor has "gone over to the dark side" by supposedly pandering to Fox News and stoking anti-scientific views during the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the December 1 segment, Sunny Hostin brought up Oz's turning point was at the beginning of the pandemic, when he argued that schools should remain fully open for kids even if it potentially meant a 2% to 3% increase in mortality rates. "My thought is, 'So you're willing to sacrifice the lives of our children?'" Hostin said. "That's when I saw the turn in him." However, Goldberg chimed in, "He turned before that," and said that people shouldn't take his "nice" personality at face value. Hostin also noted how a so-called "nice person" wouldn't "sacrifice people's children" for their own political gain. Goldberg went on to argue, "This is not whether you like the idea of a mandate or getting a shot, this has nothing to do with it. Kids going back to school deserve to be safe and if you as a doctor and a physician can't see that, then you're not somebody I wanna vote for, no matter how much I like you!" She also scoffed at Oz's jab at "elites," implying he should look in the mirror.
Joy Behar was the only one to defend Oz a bit, noting she has been to his house for dinner. "He's very, very personally a doll," she said.