Kathie Lee Gifford Shares Rare Relationship Update

Kathie Lee Gifford is most well known for her role as the former co-host of the fourth hour of "TODAY" as well as the co-host of "Live with Regis and Kathie Lee," a post she held for 15 years. She has earned nearly a dozen Emmy nominations during the course of her career and has won four of them, as per her official website.

But Gifford ultimately left her television career in 2019 to pursue other passions. "It never was my dream job," she told Yahoo! Lifestyle, adding, "They were wonderful jobs with wonderful people — I'm grateful for them. But my dream job all my life is to be doing what I'm doing right now." And what she's doing now is living out the rest of her dreams, including directing movies and writing books, while living in Nashville.

The TV presenter has also been blessed to find love again after losing her husband of 28 years, Frank Gifford, in 2015. The former NFL player had the degenerative disease, chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), but died officially of natural causes, according to ESPN. Now, Gifford has been dating someone new, and she has finally shared a new update on the romance.