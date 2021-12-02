How Donald Trump Jr. Just Defended Melania Trump

Keeping it in the family! Donald Trump Jr. is coming to the defence of his stepmom, former First Lady Melania Trump, over something you may not expect.

Melania has quite a penchant for stepping in to stand up for his family members, as he's done it repeatedly for his namesake father on multiple occasions. One such incident came during an appearance on "The View" back in 2019 when Donald Jr. defended his dad's character after former panelist Meghan McCain came for him during a joint interview with his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle.

After McCain suggested Donald Sr. was the reason there's a lack of character in politics today and even told Donald Jr., "You and your father have hurt a lot of people and put a lot of people through a lot of pain," after which things got pretty heated between them and the show's other co-hosts, including Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar.

Donald Jr. hit back by claiming his family "got into this because [they] wanted to do what's right for America" and claimed his dad had "been working tirelessly to bring back the American dream." He then went on to claim Donald Sr. "brought jobs back" and "created unprecedented levels of unemployment numbers for African-Americans for Hispanic Americans."

Well, now Donald Jr. is on the defensive once again on behalf of his family, and this time there's a festive twist...