How Donald Trump Jr. Just Defended Melania Trump
Keeping it in the family! Donald Trump Jr. is coming to the defence of his stepmom, former First Lady Melania Trump, over something you may not expect.
Melania has quite a penchant for stepping in to stand up for his family members, as he's done it repeatedly for his namesake father on multiple occasions. One such incident came during an appearance on "The View" back in 2019 when Donald Jr. defended his dad's character after former panelist Meghan McCain came for him during a joint interview with his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle.
After McCain suggested Donald Sr. was the reason there's a lack of character in politics today and even told Donald Jr., "You and your father have hurt a lot of people and put a lot of people through a lot of pain," after which things got pretty heated between them and the show's other co-hosts, including Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar.
Donald Jr. hit back by claiming his family "got into this because [they] wanted to do what's right for America" and claimed his dad had "been working tirelessly to bring back the American dream." He then went on to claim Donald Sr. "brought jobs back" and "created unprecedented levels of unemployment numbers for African-Americans for Hispanic Americans."
Well, now Donald Jr. is on the defensive once again on behalf of his family, and this time there's a festive twist...
Donald Trump Jr. slams the White House Christmas decorations
Donald Trump Jr. took to Instagram to show his support for his stepmom, Melania Trump, over... Christmas decorations. Yes, Christmas decorations. It all went down on November 30, shortly after President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden debuted their White House festive decor. But, unsurprisingly, Donald Jr. wasn't exactly a fan of how the building was decorated the first year after the Donald Sr.'s left the iconic home.
"Anyone who ever criticized Melania's Christmas decorations needs to apologize right now," Donald Jr. wrote alongside two photos showing Jill's decorations, which included blue spheres hanging from the ceiling on the left and a pile of red presents and a large bow framing the doors on the right. In the second upload, Melania could be seen walking amongst several lit Christmas trees, while the photo below again showed the Bidens' red Christmas box display. He wrote alongside the images, "Lower expectations! The official Brandon Administration."
Donald Jr. again shared his disapproval for the 2021 display in the caption, writing, "If we lower our expectations any further we're gonna turn into an S***hole country." Tell us how you really feel!
Of course, his stepmom caught plenty of heat over the years for her somewhat unique White House Christmas displays. In 2017, Melania's decorations were branded "creepy" with Bored Panda even compiling some of the very best horrified responses, while Mashed ranked her decorations from best to worst, including a "spooky... blood tree hall."