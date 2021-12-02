What Eminem's Daughter Just Admitted About Her Famous Father

Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers, just shared in a sweet TikTok video that her dad was the artist she listened to the most this year on Spotify. She also happened to be in the top 3% of his listeners. The fashion influencer is clearly one of her dad's biggest fans, adding a screenshot of her Spotify Wrapped data in the video she uploaded to her account. (She even made reference to his 2002 track, "My Dad's Gone Crazy," on which she was featured as a kid.)

It shouldn't come as a huge surprise that Mathers listens to her dad's music, particularly because she revealed to the Daily Mail in 2018 that she and the rapper are "very close." She also confirmed that the "Lose Yourself" artist is supportive of her and her life and that they see each other frequently.

The social media influencer has another reason to listen to her dad's songs — he often sings about her and has done so since she was born. In fact, Eminem has included his daughter in the lyrics of at least 20 of his tunes, according to Metro. In one of his most iconic tracks, aptly named "Hailie's Song," the rapper sings about his then-7-year-old daughter, revealing to the world that she gives him a reason to continue when life gets hard. As he raps on the chorus, "But then I see my baby / Suddenly I'm not crazy / It all makes sense when I look into her eyes."