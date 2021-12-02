What Eminem's Daughter Just Admitted About Her Famous Father
Hailie Jade Mathers is the eldest of Eminem's three daughters, and his only biological child. She was born on Christmas Day 1995 to the rapper and his ex-wife, Kim Scott, and though she was fiercely loved by her parents — a fact made clear in Eminem's music — her childhood was not without tumult, particularly due to the custody battle between her parents, their addictions, and her mother's mental health struggles. But today, more than two decades later, Hailie seems to be a very successful young adult. Per People, she attended Michigan State University to get her Bachelor's degree in psychology and is currently pursuing a career in social media and fashion influencing.
Though sometimes featured on her dad's tracks and often mentioned in his music, Hailie lived a childhood mostly protected from the public eye. She also turned down most interview requests throughout her life, giving her first official interview to the Daily Mail in 2018 when she was 22 and a recent college graduate. At that point, however, she was already keeping her millions of Instagram followers updated on the details of her life and posting plenty of professionally-taken photos on a regular basis. But those who follow her social media accounts are aware that she rarely shows off her famous father.
But on December 1, Hailie revealed something adorable about her relationship with Eminem in a TikTok video.
Hailie Jade Mathers is one of her dad's biggest fans
Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers, just shared in a sweet TikTok video that her dad was the artist she listened to the most this year on Spotify. She also happened to be in the top 3% of his listeners. The fashion influencer is clearly one of her dad's biggest fans, adding a screenshot of her Spotify Wrapped data in the video she uploaded to her account. (She even made reference to his 2002 track, "My Dad's Gone Crazy," on which she was featured as a kid.)
It shouldn't come as a huge surprise that Mathers listens to her dad's music, particularly because she revealed to the Daily Mail in 2018 that she and the rapper are "very close." She also confirmed that the "Lose Yourself" artist is supportive of her and her life and that they see each other frequently.
The social media influencer has another reason to listen to her dad's songs — he often sings about her and has done so since she was born. In fact, Eminem has included his daughter in the lyrics of at least 20 of his tunes, according to Metro. In one of his most iconic tracks, aptly named "Hailie's Song," the rapper sings about his then-7-year-old daughter, revealing to the world that she gives him a reason to continue when life gets hard. As he raps on the chorus, "But then I see my baby / Suddenly I'm not crazy / It all makes sense when I look into her eyes."