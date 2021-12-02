Maggie Gyllenhaal's Daughter Is Her Twin

During the November Gotham Independent Film Awards in New York, Maggie Gyllenhaal's daughter Ramona attended to support her mother's film, as the two looked so similar posing for side-by-side photos at the event. Although Gyllenhaal's children don't appear much in the public eye, she has opened up in the past about her experience in parenthood and what it's like to raise children in today's world.

"I am honest with them about what's going on in the world. I try to understand what they're thinking instead of feeding them my own thoughts/feelings. I also try to be very aware of how young they are and what they can handle," Gyllenhaal told SheKnows in a 2019 interview. "...But there is also an opportunity for big change, in a way that I've never felt before. And I think children are going to be a big part of creating that change."

"Being a mother is amazing, of course. But it is also brutal and painful," Gyllenhaal continued. "Make some space for the whole spectrum of feelings that are about to push in. Not just the fantasy ones." We're sure that this mother-daughter duo has dealt with that spectrum of feelings, but at this year's Gotham Awards, Ramona surely felt nothing but pride for her mother.