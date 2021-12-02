Maggie Gyllenhaal's Daughter Is Her Twin
Although her brother made headlines throughout November for a years-old relationship with Taylor Swift, Maggie Gyllenhaal is standing out in the news, but for different reasons. Her film, "The Lost Daughter," is set to officially premiere on Netflix in December, with the plot based on the book of the same name. The film is Gyllenhaal's directorial debut, and she has already received high praise. "Maggie knows what it feels like to be an actress — acting especially when your body is so on display," actor Dakota Johnson gushed to Deadline. "She created a profoundly safe environment so that I felt free and safe and held and supported."
Another source of that praise was at the 31st Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards in New York. Gyllenhaal was nominated for several awards last night, but took home four wins, including Best Feature, Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award, Best Screenplay, and Outstanding Lead Performance for actor Olivia Colman, according to Variety. Alongside to support Gyllenhaal for her wins was her husband, Peter Sarsgaard, and also her teenage daughter, Ramona, in a rare public appearance. And while everyone is happy for Gyllenhaal, people just can't get over how much she looks like her daughter.
Maggie Gyllenhaal's daughter supported her mom at an awards ceremony
During the November Gotham Independent Film Awards in New York, Maggie Gyllenhaal's daughter Ramona attended to support her mother's film, as the two looked so similar posing for side-by-side photos at the event. Although Gyllenhaal's children don't appear much in the public eye, she has opened up in the past about her experience in parenthood and what it's like to raise children in today's world.
"I am honest with them about what's going on in the world. I try to understand what they're thinking instead of feeding them my own thoughts/feelings. I also try to be very aware of how young they are and what they can handle," Gyllenhaal told SheKnows in a 2019 interview. "...But there is also an opportunity for big change, in a way that I've never felt before. And I think children are going to be a big part of creating that change."
"Being a mother is amazing, of course. But it is also brutal and painful," Gyllenhaal continued. "Make some space for the whole spectrum of feelings that are about to push in. Not just the fantasy ones." We're sure that this mother-daughter duo has dealt with that spectrum of feelings, but at this year's Gotham Awards, Ramona surely felt nothing but pride for her mother.