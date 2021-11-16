How Did Jake Gyllenhaal React After Taylor Swift Seemingly Dropped A Short Film About Their Split?

Unless you've been living under a rock, then you are already well aware that Taylor Swift re-released her third studio album, "Red," last week. "Red," often considered one of her more important albums, centers around several breakups — perhaps most significantly, her now-storied split from Jake Gyllenhaal. Gyllenhaal and Swift dated back in 2010 when she was 20 and he was 29. Though the romance only lasted a few months, it was momentaneously messy and the inspiration for nearly an entire album, including one of her most beloved songs, "All Too Well."

To mark the re-release of "Red," Swift included a new ten-minute version of the heartbreak ballad that shed new light on her relationship with Gyllenhaal. Swift revealed that she and Gyllenhaal split amid his concerns that she was too young for him and that she never felt quite as smart or fancy as he and his friends were. As if that weren't enough, Swift also wrote and directed a short film to accompany the ten-minute version of "All Too Well."

This has all sparked renewed interest in her relationship with Gyllenhaal and it's got fans wondering how he reacted to having his dirty laundry aired nearly a decade after the split.