How Did Jake Gyllenhaal React After Taylor Swift Seemingly Dropped A Short Film About Their Split?
Unless you've been living under a rock, then you are already well aware that Taylor Swift re-released her third studio album, "Red," last week. "Red," often considered one of her more important albums, centers around several breakups — perhaps most significantly, her now-storied split from Jake Gyllenhaal. Gyllenhaal and Swift dated back in 2010 when she was 20 and he was 29. Though the romance only lasted a few months, it was momentaneously messy and the inspiration for nearly an entire album, including one of her most beloved songs, "All Too Well."
To mark the re-release of "Red," Swift included a new ten-minute version of the heartbreak ballad that shed new light on her relationship with Gyllenhaal. Swift revealed that she and Gyllenhaal split amid his concerns that she was too young for him and that she never felt quite as smart or fancy as he and his friends were. As if that weren't enough, Swift also wrote and directed a short film to accompany the ten-minute version of "All Too Well."
This has all sparked renewed interest in her relationship with Gyllenhaal and it's got fans wondering how he reacted to having his dirty laundry aired nearly a decade after the split.
Jake Gyllenhaal is staying quiet
Jake Gyllenhaal reportedly isn't letting any of the renewed interest in his past relationship with Taylor Swift get to him. Just hours after she released a short film to accompany the ten-minute version of "All Too Well," which chronicled her split from Gyllenhaal nearly a decade ago, the actor attended an awards ceremony in Los Angeles. "Jake was in a good mood," a source told Us Weekly. Gyllenhaal was also there to present an award and support his sister, Maggie, who received an award that night. Despite his reportedly good mood, Jake opted to not walk the red carpet that evening, perhaps wanting to avoid the press. Rather, he arrived a bit later and was escorted inside through a private entrance.
Despite an onslaught of questions from fans along the line of "where is the scarf?" and tweets such as "i might be a many things but at least i'm not jake Gyllenhaal," and "Suing Jake Gyllenhaal for emotional damage on behalf of me and Taylor Swift because how THE F–K am I supposed to emotionally recover from these lyrics???" Gyllenhaal has remained quiet.
It's unlikely he'll ever directly address the situation as he is a notoriously private guy. "I would love to not talk about my personal life," he told The Guardian when asked about his relationship with Swift in 2017. "There are some things I keep to myself, that are my business." Perhaps dating a woman known for writing songs about her exes wasn't the best idea.