Taylor Swift Explains The Painful Backstory Of All Too Well's Original Version

When Taylor Swift released the track "All Too Well" in her album "Red," she did not anticipate that it would eventually be a crowd favorite. Though she initially thought that it would only be one of those B tracks that people would listen to occasionally, it instead became as popular as the album's singles — or perhaps even more. Some fans would even claim that it's the best Taylor Swift song ever written.

"I never imagined that would happen because it wasn't a single, and it didn't have a video, all these kinds of ways that I was taught music permeated culture. I didn't see that happening with that song," Swift said in an episode of Rolling Stone's "500 Greatest Albums" podcast. "It just really was amazing to watch and I truly can't believe it now when I play it live and like everybody in the crowd knows every word."

Swift also thought the song might have some off-putting features. "I thought it was too dark, too sad, too intense, just too many things," she shared. Of course, that darkness is something that people actually related to, perhaps more than anything else.