The Real Reason Lebron James Has Been Benched Indefinitely
The Los Angeles Lakers entered the season as one of the favorite teams to win the championship, but early on in the season they were plagued with injuries and inconsistent play. After finishing their first 22 games with a disappointing 11-11 record, per CBS Sports, LeBron James admitted it was one of the hardest seasons he had faced. "[This season] ranks right at the top of any other challenge I've had in my career, which actually brings out the best in me and I love that," he said during a post-game press conference on November 28. Howard also addressed the team's slow start earlier in the season, and remained optimistic they could right the ship. "We're going to get this thing right, we're going to stay positive," he told Spectrum SportsNet on November 13.
James' health was the most paramount issue facing the Lakers. Early in the season, the NBA legend sustained an ankle injury that kept him sidelined — although temporarily. But when James endured an abdominal strain that would keep him out an additional two weeks, per Sporting News, fans were concerned. The previous season, the Lakers forward played only 45 games due to a high ankle sprain. Father Time appeared to be catching up with James.
After a brief return to action, the Lakers were forced to once again bench James, but this time it was not due to injury.
LeBron James thinks 'something real fishy' is going on
LeBron James did not suit up for the Los Angeles Lakers on November 30 when they played the Sacramento Kings. Although the forward had recovered from injury, he entered the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocol after testing positive for the virus, per CBS Sports. This meant that James would be unavailable in the short-term, and his exact return date was unclear.
"Players with positive Covid cases must be out a minimum of 10 days," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted while reporting the news that James would be out. Anthony Davis was surprised to learn his teammate tested positive. "It was something that was unexpected for sure," he told the Los Angeles Times on November 30. Even though James contracted the virus, he appeared no worse for wear. "He said he was good. I think he's asymptomatic, which is a good sign," Davis added.
Shortly after being sidelined with COVID-19, James posted a cryptic tweet where he said something "fishy" was happening. "Something is REAL [fish emoji] going on," he wrote on December 1.
Before the start of the season, in September, James revealed that he was fully vaccinated against COVID-19, although he did not believe in pressuring others to follow suit. "We're talking about people's bodies and well-being ... I don't think I personally should get involved in what other people should do for their bodies and livelihoods," he told The Washington Post. "I know what I did for me and my family," James added.