The Real Reason Lebron James Has Been Benched Indefinitely

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the season as one of the favorite teams to win the championship, but early on in the season they were plagued with injuries and inconsistent play. After finishing their first 22 games with a disappointing 11-11 record, per CBS Sports, LeBron James admitted it was one of the hardest seasons he had faced. "[This season] ranks right at the top of any other challenge I've had in my career, which actually brings out the best in me and I love that," he said during a post-game press conference on November 28. Howard also addressed the team's slow start earlier in the season, and remained optimistic they could right the ship. "We're going to get this thing right, we're going to stay positive," he told Spectrum SportsNet on November 13.

James' health was the most paramount issue facing the Lakers. Early in the season, the NBA legend sustained an ankle injury that kept him sidelined — although temporarily. But when James endured an abdominal strain that would keep him out an additional two weeks, per Sporting News, fans were concerned. The previous season, the Lakers forward played only 45 games due to a high ankle sprain. Father Time appeared to be catching up with James.

After a brief return to action, the Lakers were forced to once again bench James, but this time it was not due to injury.