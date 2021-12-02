Is Little Mix Over For Good?

Little Mix is one of the most famous girl groups in the world. The group — made up of Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock — was first formed on "The X Factor" U.K. in 2011, alongside original member Jesy Nelson, who left the group in December 2020. Per the Independent, the group has sold over 50 million records worldwide and is one of the most successful girl groups in music.

Their success has been bolstered by hits like "Wings," "Black Magic," "Shout Out To My Ex," "Touch," "Sweet Melody," and more — all of which topped the charts in their native country, according to The Official Charts. In March, Little Mix made history by becoming the first girl group to win Best British Group at the BRIT Awards in 43 years, per Cosmopolitan U.K. They also celebrated their 10-year anniversary this past August and released a greatest hits album called "Between Us" in November.

Given how much success the ladies have achieved in their 10 years together, fans have been wondering if the time is near for them to split up — and the group has all but answered the question in a new social media update.