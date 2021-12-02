Is Little Mix Over For Good?
Little Mix is one of the most famous girl groups in the world. The group — made up of Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock — was first formed on "The X Factor" U.K. in 2011, alongside original member Jesy Nelson, who left the group in December 2020. Per the Independent, the group has sold over 50 million records worldwide and is one of the most successful girl groups in music.
Their success has been bolstered by hits like "Wings," "Black Magic," "Shout Out To My Ex," "Touch," "Sweet Melody," and more — all of which topped the charts in their native country, according to The Official Charts. In March, Little Mix made history by becoming the first girl group to win Best British Group at the BRIT Awards in 43 years, per Cosmopolitan U.K. They also celebrated their 10-year anniversary this past August and released a greatest hits album called "Between Us" in November.
Given how much success the ladies have achieved in their 10 years together, fans have been wondering if the time is near for them to split up — and the group has all but answered the question in a new social media update.
Little Mix is 'taking a break' next year
After a decade together, Little Mix have announced they're taking a break. On December 2, the group — now composed of Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock — announced on their social media that after their 2022 "Confetti" tour, they will be stepping back from the group to work on their own individual projects.
"It's been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects," the group's Instagram caption read. "We can't thank you enough for your love and never-ending support since the beginning. We love you all SO much." However, the group made it clear that they aren't saying goodbye forever. "We are not splitting up – Little Mix are here to stay. We have plans for more music, tours and performances in the future," they added. "We've made so many incredible memories with you all, and we can't wait to make so many more."
Fans have long speculated that the members would go their separate ways after it was reported that Thirlwall, Edwards, and Pinnock secured solo deals with other management agencies. Edwards and Pinnock also became first-time moms in August, welcoming a son and twins respectively.