What Did Amy Duggar's Mom Say About The Josh Duggar Trial?

Many eyes are on the federal trial of Josh Duggar, who was arrested in April for receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material, per People. And as some might expect, Amy Duggar has been speaking out about her cousin Josh's trial. But it turns out Amy's mother, Deanna Duggar, also has many feelings about the situation. Deanna is reality TV patriarch Jim Bob Duggar's sister, and like her daughter Amy, she's a rebel.

"Cousin Amy," appeared on the Duggar family reality TV shows until she reportedly fell out with Jim Bob. Amy (and her mom Deanna) have been vocal in supporting Jill Duggar Dillard, who is supposedly estranged from her parents. The Sun reported Jill and brother Jedidiah Duggar are scheduled to testify at Josh's trial, but it's not clear as of this writing whether they will "testify for the prosecution or the defense." Amy appeared to be sending a positive message to her cousin Jill in an Instagram story on December 1, posting an image of an inspirational quote, "Speak the truth, even if your voice shakes," and tagged Jill. Does this mean that Jill will testify against her brother?

That remains to be seen, but one thing is clear — Amy's mom Deanna has a lot to say about family secrets that have come out to light at trial.