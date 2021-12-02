What Did Amy Duggar's Mom Say About The Josh Duggar Trial?
Many eyes are on the federal trial of Josh Duggar, who was arrested in April for receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material, per People. And as some might expect, Amy Duggar has been speaking out about her cousin Josh's trial. But it turns out Amy's mother, Deanna Duggar, also has many feelings about the situation. Deanna is reality TV patriarch Jim Bob Duggar's sister, and like her daughter Amy, she's a rebel.
"Cousin Amy," appeared on the Duggar family reality TV shows until she reportedly fell out with Jim Bob. Amy (and her mom Deanna) have been vocal in supporting Jill Duggar Dillard, who is supposedly estranged from her parents. The Sun reported Jill and brother Jedidiah Duggar are scheduled to testify at Josh's trial, but it's not clear as of this writing whether they will "testify for the prosecution or the defense." Amy appeared to be sending a positive message to her cousin Jill in an Instagram story on December 1, posting an image of an inspirational quote, "Speak the truth, even if your voice shakes," and tagged Jill. Does this mean that Jill will testify against her brother?
That remains to be seen, but one thing is clear — Amy's mom Deanna has a lot to say about family secrets that have come out to light at trial.
Deanna said she and Amy were kept in the dark
Unlike her brother Jim Bob Duggar, Deanna Duggar raised her daughter in a modern way, at least in comparison. Jim Bob's sister got even divorced in 2015, per Radar Online. So it wasn't a shock to see Amy's mom calling out haters, seemingly about the notion she knew the extent of the molestation claims against Josh from when he was a teen.
In an Instagram post on December 1, Deanna wrote, "I wanted to post this because there are people who are spreading rumors Amy and I knew all about this situation with all that is being shared! First of all Amy and I were told a different story!! We did not know!" That's seemingly in reference to Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar potentially concealing the extent of Josh's molestation of his sisters, which the Duggar's ex-family friend, Bobye Holt, testified about on November 30, per People. Deanna continued, "If we had known, my daughter would never been allowed to be on their show!!! 2nd I would have tried to step in and help some family!! So sad, so horrendous!"
It's not the first time Aunt Deanna has called out her brother Jim Bob's family. After her nephew Josh's arrest in April, Deanna posted a bible verse on Instagram that said people who harm "little ones" should have a "great millstone put around his neck and...thrown into the sea." Auntie Deanna does not play! As the trial goes on, you can be sure we'll hear more from Deanna and Amy.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).