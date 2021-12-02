The Tragic Death Of Beasts Of The Southern Wild Actor Jonshel Alexander

Former child actor Jonshel Alexander, who starred alongside Quvenzhané Wallis in the 2012 film "Beasts of the Southern Wild," was tragically shot and killed on November 27 in New Orleans' 7th Ward, according to the Associated Press. She was 22 when she died.

Per the outlet, Alexander — a New Orleans native — was with a man in a vehicle on the night of November 27 when she was fatally shot. The man, meanwhile, drove to a nearby hospital to be treated. Police are currently attempting to locate a person of interest in the shooting.

Alexander was the youngest of three children, Nola.com reports. As a little girl, she often participated in the performing arts; in addition to her time on the big screen, she also was involved in cheerleading, dance, and modeling. As her mother, Shelly, told the site, Alexander was "feisty, jazzy, spoiled. It was her way or no way." Years after the release of "Beasts of the Southern Wild," the actor — who was only 12 at the time of the film's premiere — graduated high school, worked as a restaurant hostess, and became a mom. She is survived by her 1-year-old daughter, De-vynne Robinson.

Alexander's mother, her "Beasts" director, and fans are all paying tribute to the star after her tragic death.